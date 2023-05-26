Laure boarding Chery Tiggo?

After bidding Santo Tomas goodbye, college volleyball star Eya Laure could be donning the Chery Tiggo jersey in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference which unfolds next month.

The Crossovers had posted in their Instagram account yesterday a silhouette of five new recruits that they would unveil soon with a caption that read, “A new breed of Crossovers has arrived.”

And it appeared like Laure, who played for four years with the Santo Tomas Tigresses in the UAAP, was at the center of it all.

There were also strong rumblings that the other four in the mysterious photo were Laure’s UST teammate Imee Hernandez and National U standouts Cess Robles, Jen Nierva and Joyme Cagande.

If this is it, Chery Tiggo has done a massive overhaul after picking up Pauline Gaston early this year to join a roster headed by last year’s Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat and Laure’s elder sister EJ.

Laure had played as a guest player for Chery Tiggo in another league before the franchise entered the PVL three years ago.

A few weeks back, Akari plucked Faith Nisperos while her Ateneo teammate Vanessa Gandler went to Cignal.