^

Sports

Ardina earns ticket to US Open

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina ace Dottie Ardina punched a ticket to the 78th US Women’s Open after her strong showing in the 36-hole qualifying yesterday at the Galveston Country Club in Texas.

Ardina shot a four-under 140 over two rounds as she finished second in the one-day qualifier and joined topnotcher Aline Krauter of Germany to the prestigious golf championship set July 6 to 9 at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The 28-year-old Ardina fired a 70 in the opening round then carded a matching two-under in the second to pull through behind Krauter, who followed up her opening 70 with a 67 en route to lowest score honors in the Galveston qualifiers.

This will be Ardina’s third stint in the US Women’s Open.

The 2011 US Girls’ runner-up missed the cut last year at the Pine Needles & Golf Club after a 78-69 opening. She finished joint 62nd in her maiden appearance in 2019 at the Country Club of Charleston.

Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso has already cracked the field as one of the US Women’s Open winners for the last 10 editions. Saso reigned supreme in 2021, the last year she carried the Philippine flag in international competitions.

A record 2,107 entries will compete in the eminent women’s championship, which will be held for the first time in the famed seaside layout of Pebble Beach.

Defending champion Minje Lee of Australia and three-time major winner In Gee Chun of Korea will lead the star-studded field.                   

DOTTIE ARDINA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Uy recovers, surges by 4 in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

Uy recovers, surges by 4 in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

10 hours ago
Daniella Uy checked an impending backside slide with a blazing four-birdie splurge in the last eight holes as she saved a...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual rips CEU, Letran KOs AMA

Perpetual rips CEU, Letran KOs AMA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran notched crucial victories against separate...
Sports
fbtw
Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

1 day ago
One day after LeBron James sent shockwaves rippling through basketball by revealing he was considering retirement, analysts...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Masters: Rates holds on to lead as Van der Valk, Jahns advance

Philippine Masters: Rates holds on to lead as Van der Valk, Jahns advance

10 hours ago
Joenard Rates kept his cool in tepid conditions and birdied the last two holes to rescue a 71 but he barely held on to a one-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Converge names new PBA alternate governor

Converge names new PBA alternate governor

11 hours ago
Converge has formally appointed Archen Cayabyab as the new alternate governor for the FiberXers, effective immediately.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bohol named the Philippines' first UNESCO Global Geopark

Bohol named the Philippines' first UNESCO Global Geopark

By Rosette Adel | 14 hours ago
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared Bohol islands as one of the new...
Sports
fbtw
Barcelona, San Sebastian or Madrid: Which of these prominent Spain cities suit your wanderlust?
Sponsored

Barcelona, San Sebastian or Madrid: Which of these prominent Spain cities suit your wanderlust?

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
Insight Vacations, a travel company that has been enriching lives of curious travelers since 1978, puts forward three prominent...
Sports
fbtw
Mishandling of luggage soars as air travel rebounds: study

Mishandling of luggage soars as air travel rebounds: study

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
The rate of lost, damaged or delayed luggage nearly doubled last year as air travel rebounded and the sector faced staff...
Sports
fbtw
LIST: Disneyland, Ocean Park, other Hong Kong travel deals up for grabs at weekend fair

LIST: Disneyland, Ocean Park, other Hong Kong travel deals up for grabs at weekend fair

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
International airline Cathay Pacific is hosting its travel fair in the Philippines for the first time since 2019, as numerous...
Sports
fbtw
WATCH: Amazon of the Philippines? Bangkero Festival 2023

WATCH: Amazon of the Philippines? Bangkero Festival 2023

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 days ago
American soldiers currently in the country for Balikatan exercises were among those who recently enjoyed boat rides in...
Sports
fbtw
WATCH: &lsquo;Disney Sea Philippines&rsquo; returns to Laguna

WATCH: ‘Disney Sea Philippines’ returns to Laguna

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 10, 2023 - 9:25am
Looking for an escape from summer heat?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with