Eya Laure to Chery Tiggo in PVL?

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 8:55pm
Eya Laure
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Eya Laure, the most sought-after college volleyball player in the country today, could be donning the Chery Tiggo jersey come the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference next month.

The Crossovers had posted in their Instagram account on Thursday a silhouette of the five new recruits that they would unveil soon with a caption “A new breed of Crossovers has arrived.”

And it appeared like Laure was in the center of it all.

There were also strong rumblings that the other four in the mysterious photo were Laure’s University of Santo Tomas teammate Imee Hernandez and National University standouts Cess Robles, Jen Nierva and Joyme Cagande.

If this is it, Chery Tiggo has done a massive overhaul after it also picked up Pauline Gaston early this year to join a roster that was headed by last year’s Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat and Laure's elder sister EJ.

Laure had played as a guest player for Chery Tiggo in another league before the franchise entered the PVL three years ago.

A few weeks back, Akari plucked Faith Nisperos while her Ateneo teammate Vanessa Gandler went to Cignal.

