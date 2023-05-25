^

Sports

Philippine Masters: Rates holds on to lead as Van der Valk, Jahns advance

Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 4:12pm
Philippine Masters: Rates holds on to lead as Van der Valk, Jahns advance
Joenard Rates
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Fumbling with a bogey-marred frontside finish that enabled two strong rivals to pull within, Joenard Rates kept his cool in tepid conditions and birdied the last two holes to rescue a 71 but he barely held on to a one-stroke lead over a fast-charging Guido van der Valk halfway through the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters at the Villamor Golf Club Thursday.

That he did it while trying to withstand the pressure to deliver in the face of van der Valk and Keanu Jahns’ strong charges in separate flights spoke well of the caliber of the player who pounded the flat but tricky layout with a 65 Wednesday but had appeared to have cracked with three bogeys in the first five holes at the front after a backside 34 start.

But short in length, the 5-foot-3 Rates never ran out of brilliance — and fighting spirit, coming through with a couple of clutch shots that set up birdie putts on Nos. 8 and 9 as he salvaged a one-under card for a 36-hole aggregate of eight-under 136.

“I hit errant drives and had a couple of mishits at the front,” said Rates, who went nine-under overall with birdies on Nos. 14 and 17 but yielded strokes on Nos. 2, 3 and 5 to enable van der Valk and Jahns to close in with their respective low rounds.

Van der Valk put himself back in title contention after missing the cut at Luisita with a 137, matching Rates’ closing birdies at the front for a 67 after a 70, while Jahns, seeking to complete an unfinished business on this military layout after losing the inaugural Match Play Invitational crown to absentee Tony Lascuña last November, mounted his own charge with his version of a solid five-under card after a 71 for third at 138.

The troika thus set up a shootout in moving day with Rates vowing to stay cool and relaxed, Jahns sticking to his game plan and routine and van der Valk tipped to rely on his accuracy and consistency.

“Going to the last three holes, I told myself that I need to gain at least a stroke to save an even-par round. I played relaxed and made the most of my (birdie) chances. But there are still two days left, so the plan is to hit the fairways and greens and make the putts,” said Rates, seeking to end a five-year title spell in the circuit put up by ICTSI.

While a host of others remained four strokes behind or farther back the two-day leader, a spirited third round chase looms with Jhonnel Ababa pooling a 140 for fourth after a 71, Marvin Dumandan and Rolando Marabe, Jr. matching outputs for the second straight day (70) for 141s, and amateur Gary Sales bouncing back with a 70 for a 142.

Art Arbole also fired a 71 to tie Jay Bayron, who matched par 72, at 143 while Gerald Rosales fumbled with a 73 to slip to joint 10th at 144 with Reymon Jaraula, Japanese Toru Nakajima and Nilo Salahog, who all carded 74s.

Forty one players advanced with Iloilo leg runaway winner Rupert Zaragosa barely making it at 153 after a 76 in a tie with Dino Villanueva (74), Korean Kang Chon Koo (77) and Joel Pical (78).

Meanwhile, Villamor officials briefed the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. about Typhoon Mawar, which has strengthened into a supertyphoon as per the state weather bureau’s monitoring. While it has yet to directly affect the country, they said Mawar may enter the country by Sunday.

The P2.5 million Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event ends Saturday.

Overnight rains actually rendered the course and the greens softer with van der Valk and Jahns cashing in on the favorable conditions to produce the day’s best rounds and get themselves a clear shot at the championship.

“I just kept trying to hit fairways and greens, because once you start missing them, it’s so hard in the trees and in the high roughs, it’s that simple,” said van der Valk, who hit 32 greens in the first two days of the 72-hole championship.

“I’m creating a lot of birdie chances, it’s just a matter of waiting for the putts to go,” added the reigning back-to-back The Country Club Invitational winner.

The power-hitting Jahns, meanwhile, regained his rhythm after an early struggle Wednesday, saying: “I had trouble with my distance control (in the first round), especially on my approach shots. But I stuck to my routine and hopefully, I’d play the same way I played today.”

“I just have to stay focused and try not to get ahead of myself,” added the Filipino-German ace.

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

JOENARD RATES

PHILIPPINE MASTERS

VILLAMOR GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

PBA Tour off and running

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The PBA On Tour got off to a strong start at the Caloocan Sports Complex last Sunday with Blackwater displaying fine form in overcoming NLEX, 93-88, but not before surviving a late scare.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

1 day ago
Kai Sotto has re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League, a deal he can opt out of in case the NBA comes...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino booter joins LaLiga Academy

Filipino booter joins LaLiga Academy

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
We will now have a representative in the LaLiga Academy for the first time during the 2023/24 season!
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga stretches MPBL streak

Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga stretches MPBL streak

7 hours ago
Powered by Justine Baltazar's triple-double and Archie Concepcion's hot hands, Pampanga dumped Quezon City Gaz N Go, 115-79,...
Sports
fbtw

PNSA official welcomes probe into ‘missing’ clay

17 hours ago
The chairman of the Philippine National Shooting Association Moving Target Aggrupation Committee, Dr. Adel Samson, is willing to cooperate with the investigation into the “missing” P1.93-million...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uy recovers, surges by 4 in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

Uy recovers, surges by 4 in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

1 hour ago
Daniella Uy checked an impending backside slide with a blazing four-birdie splurge in the last eight holes as she saved a...
Sports
fbtw
Converge names new PBA alternate governor

Converge names new PBA alternate governor

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Converge has formally appointed Archen Cayabyab as the new alternate governor for the FiberXers, effective immediately.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas FIFA Women's World Cup kits launched

Filipinas FIFA Women's World Cup kits launched

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team are armed and ready to represent the flag — both literally and figuratively...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines stuns China in Softball Asia Cup

Philippines stuns China in Softball Asia Cup

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippines pulled the rug from under China, 7-6, Wednesday to bolster its World Cup bid in the Coed Slo-pitch Softball...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Former Adamson Falcons star Jan Colina’s grassroots basketball league is back for its second season.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with