^

Sports

Malixi crowds the pros at 8th with 2nd 70

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 11:23am
Malixi crowds the pros at 8th with 2nd 70
Rianne Malixi
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi stayed at eighth place with a second straight 70 even as Thai Ou Olankitkunchai moved closer to completing her domination of the Beaumont Emergency Hospital Open with a blistering 64 in Beaumont, Texas Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Malixi came out of an up-and-down frontside grind that featured two birdies against the same number of bogeys with two birdies in the last seven holes as she matched her impressive first round output in her first foray on the Women’s All Pro Tour, an official qualifying circuit for the LPGA’s Epson Tour.

She hit a superb approach shot on No. 12 for birdie then gained another stroke on the 15th for a 36-34 card and a 36-hole aggregate of 140 at the Beaumont Country Club course.

While she fell farther back off Olankitkunchai, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker kept her spot in the Top 10, emerging the lone amateur to make the 41-player cut in the 54-hole, $75,000 tournament serving as the sixth leg of this year’s WAPT, where the top 5 will earn spots in the LPGA Q-School Stage II.

Olankitkunchai, meanwhile, sustained her fiery start of 65 with a 31-33 she spiked with nine birdies against a bogey as the bespectacled Thai pulled away with a 129 total, five strokes clear of Canadian Mary Parsons, who slowed down with a 68 after a 66 for a 134.

Korean Bi Shin grabbed solo third at 135 after a 66.

Sunshine Baraquiel, on the other hand, advanced to the final round despite a 73 as she assembled a 145 for a share of 28th place.

Baraquiel, who nailed a career breakthrough on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in wicked conditions at Tagaytay Highlands in 2021, actually headed to an early exit with a five-bogey card after 13 holes from the back. But she never gave up, closing out with a stirring four-under feat in the last three holes.

She highlighted her big comeback with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 with her birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 capping a scorching 33 and a 73 that earned her a spot in the last 18 holes after missing the cut in the last three WAPT events.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back pars, Malixi yielded a stroke on No. 3 after a bad bounce that saw her approach shot drop to the bunker and she needed two shots to get to the green.

She missed a couple of chances in the next two holes but birdied the sixth then recovered a stroke she lost on No. 7 with a superb bunker shot that set up another birdie on the par-5 eighth. A solid backside finish, however, put her in the company of pros Jorda LaBarbara and Kathleen Summer of the US, who matched 68s, and Chakansim Khamborn of Thailand, who carded a 71.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

PBA Tour off and running

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The PBA On Tour got off to a strong start at the Caloocan Sports Complex last Sunday with Blackwater displaying fine form in overcoming NLEX, 93-88, but not before surviving a late scare.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics avert sweep

Celtics avert sweep

12 hours ago
The Boston Celtics kept their Eastern Conference finals hopes alive with a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday to...
Sports
fbtw

PNSA official welcomes probe into ‘missing’ clay

12 hours ago
The chairman of the Philippine National Shooting Association Moving Target Aggrupation Committee, Dr. Adel Samson, is willing to cooperate with the investigation into the “missing” P1.93-million...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

1 day ago
Kai Sotto has re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League, a deal he can opt out of in case the NBA comes...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino booter joins LaLiga Academy

Filipino booter joins LaLiga Academy

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
We will now have a representative in the LaLiga Academy for the first time during the 2023/24 season!
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | May 27, 2022 - 1:10pm
All 400 medalists in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during...
Sports
fbtw
Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 6:09pm
Gilas Pilipinas has been dethroned as the kings of Southeast Asian basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 11:56am
Already assured of the gold medal, the Filipina ballers could not overcome Malaysia's hot shooting.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 7:10pm
Two goals in quick succession from Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada late in the second half turned the tables on Myanmar...
Sports
fbtw
Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 6:10pm
Sarno, an Asian champion, needed only one attempt in the clean and jerk to assure herself of the gold medal.
Sports
fbtw
US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 4:28pm
After yielding the 9-ball crown to Chua, Biado ran away with the 9-3 victory to take his first gold medal here in Vietna...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with