Climaco, Hofmann in the calm before 'The Road to UFC' storm

MANILA, Philippines – First there was disbelief. Then it was buckling down to reality. There’s a bit of a jaw-dropping moment. And what happens next is to take care of business.

Filipino-American Mark Climaco (8-1-0) and Filipino-Swiss Chris Hofmann (9-1-0) arrived in Shanghai, China last Monday, May 22, on separate flights filled with equal parts excitement and steel-eyed nerves.

They were in disbelief when the invite came to participate in The Road to the UFC, where the survivors of three-tiered competitions across four weight classes will be awarded a UFC contract.

Once that sunk it, they got down to work.

Arriving at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, that feeling of child-like wonder and disbelief returned.

“Incredible facilities. World-class,” was how Climaco described the venue.

“The best for the best,” added Hofmann.

Then they began to get acclimatized and to put in the last workouts before they fight inside the Octagon.

“I got a little work out here to shake off the jetlag. I am adjusting to the time zone but I know I am ready to go soon,” said Climaco.

“My jaw dropped when I saw the Performance Institute,” enthused Hofmann. “It has everything you need to become a great fighter. I think it is a great facility bar none.”

Hofmann was able to shake off the ring rust when he took a fight — for his ninth straight win — last March 4.

“I shook off the ring rust there in Manila. I had a tough time because I was not as reactive as I liked in the first round but after that I adjusted and am thankful I got the win. I am glad that I had that out of my way.”

Both Filipinos will take on Korean foes.

Climaco battles Jung Hyun Lee (8-0-0) in a flyweight match on Saturday, May 27, while Hofmann faces off with Sang Hoon Yoo (7-2-0), who is nicknamed “The Korean Assassin.”

“What cool nickname,” Hofmann quickly gushed.

“I don’t have a nickname. Chris is just fine.”

Fights aren’t won with fancy nicknames. And for the Filipinos to go to advance to the next round, they need that W plain and simple.

“I think he is a tough opponent,” Climaco said of Lee. “I always look at the opponent at the toughest match of my career and am prepared to bring it. I am sure they also look at it the same way and that is sure to bring out the best in me.”

Fifty percent of Lee’s wins come via knockout. The other half from decisions.

Yoo, on the other hand, is a knockout artist who dispatched foes in that manner 71% of the time.

“My advantage is to mix it up from everywhere — striking and going to the ground,” said Climaco. “I am not going to underestimate him, but the more I strike it will open up my grappling and vice versa.”

Most of Mark’s wins come via way of decision at 63% with 25% coming from a knockout and 13% from submission.

Chris, for his part, is pure KO power. All nine of his victories have come by the power of his fists.

“I don’t come in thinking I have to do this or I have to do that,” Hofmann added on his part. The Filipino-Swiss fighter will hit the cage on Sunday, May 28. “It is also important that I listen to my coaches because they will see things from a different angle. I just do what they tell me to do.”

“It means everything to get that first win. I am exactly where I am and am at home here.

This is what I worked on all my life. I worked hard to get here,” summed up Climaco.

“This is the chance of my life. It is now or never,” underscored Hofmann. “When I got the offer (for The Road to the UFC), I was a bit hesitant which I didn’t understand why. But now I am here and am going to do it. This is for my UFC dream.”

If both fighters win their respective divisions, then that will be another moment of disbelief. And one to remember.

The Road to the UFC will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming application. Mark Climaco’s bout will be on Saturday, May 27, at 6 p.m. while Chris Hofmann’s match is slated for Sunday, May 28, also at 6 p.m.