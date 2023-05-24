^

Sports

29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated at SMX Convention Center

Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 3:48pm
29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated at SMX Convention Center
Participants of the invitational media fun shoot learn the basics of gun handling from an AFAD representative.

MANILA, Philippines – The 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show — the country’s longest-running arms show that promotes responsible gun ownership — launches its first edition this year on Thursday, May 25, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The organizing’s Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc., (AFAD) headed by President Alaric Topacio is welcoming all gun enthusiasts, hobbyist and sportsmen alike in the five-day event showcasing the latest imported and locally manufactured firearms, ammunition and accessories.

“With the continuous growth of the defense industry, we made the decision to move to a bigger venue to accommodate our growing list of exhibitors. So, expect a grandiose display of sporting firearms from both local and international manufacturers and companies,” said Topacio.

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief now Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa has confirmed his attendance in the 10 a.m. opening ceremony. He will be joined by several top officials of the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Topacio said that aside from the usual activities such renewal of licenses and applications for new registered gun owners, participants will have a chance to attend seminars regarding gun safety and responsible ownership, self-defense and security.

“Education and the promotion of responsible gun ownership is AFAD’s main mission. We must continue to promote responsible gun ownership not just to boosts the industry but to help further the development in the sports of shooting,” said Topacio.

Last Sunday, AFAD hosted a media day fun shoot — one of show’s sidelights — at the Armscor facility in Marikina City, where participants got a rare privilege to test some of the new firearms available on display at the show.

Also, during the show, Topacio said that aside from helping buyers in licensing processes, participating companies and members are giving huge product discounts.

This year’s event will feature exhibitors such as Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc, Lynx Firearms and Ammunition; Tactical Precision Trading, Armscor Shooting Center, Defensive Armament Resource Corp., Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft Guns and Ammo, True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Trust Trade, PB Dionisio and Co., Inc., Tactical Corner Inc, Squires Bingham Intl./Armscor, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Nashe Enterprises, Willi Hahn Enterprises, Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods, Pascual Gun Works, Metro Sporting Arms Show, Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather and Gen. Mdse, Magnus Sports Shop, Speededge, Inc, Greyman Elite, Inc., Bonanza/Icarus Shirts, CBX Trading and General Merchandize, among others.

DEFENSE AND SPORTING ARMS SHOW

GUN OWNERS

GUN OWNERSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

5 hours ago
Kai Sotto has re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League, a deal he can opt out of in case the NBA comes...
Sports
fbtw

Panlilio bats to end SEA Games farce

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
If SBP president and newly-elected FIBA Asia second vice president Al Panlilio has his way, Cambodia’s wanton naturalization of foreigners to beef up its national basketball teams in the recent SEA Games will...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive

Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive

6 hours ago
The Boston Celtics kept their Eastern Conference finals hopes alive with a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday (Wednesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino hopeful of Asiad gold rush

Tolentino hopeful of Asiad gold rush

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino is positive Team Philippines will build on its “strong performance”...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines eyes hosting rights to Asian youth, juniors weightlifting tilt

Philippines eyes hosting rights to Asian youth, juniors weightlifting tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas is pursuing the right to host the Asian Youth and Juniors Championships next year...
Sports
fbtw
Strong finish nets Uy 2-shot lead in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

Strong finish nets Uy 2-shot lead in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

1 hour ago
Daniella Uy put up the kind of finish missing in her previous Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigns, closing out with back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Philippine Masters: Rates surges to 4-shot lead with 2 eagles, birdie spree

ICTSI Philippine Masters: Rates surges to 4-shot lead with 2 eagles, birdie spree

1 hour ago
Joenard Rates produced a rare two-eagle feat in a round in varying fashions and spiked a fiery seven-under 65 with a three...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga

Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kiefer Ravena also inked a contract extension with Shiga Lakestars for his third year in Japan next season albeit in the B....
Sports
fbtw
Benilde's Go, NU's Belen lead volleyball achievers in Collegiate Awards

Benilde's Go, NU's Belen lead volleyball achievers in Collegiate Awards

4 hours ago
A pair of UAAP rookie-MVPs and the top performers of the newest NCAA volleyball dynasty will be recognized in the Collegiate...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with