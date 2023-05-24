29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated at SMX Convention Center

Participants of the invitational media fun shoot learn the basics of gun handling from an AFAD representative.

MANILA, Philippines – The 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show — the country’s longest-running arms show that promotes responsible gun ownership — launches its first edition this year on Thursday, May 25, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The organizing’s Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc., (AFAD) headed by President Alaric Topacio is welcoming all gun enthusiasts, hobbyist and sportsmen alike in the five-day event showcasing the latest imported and locally manufactured firearms, ammunition and accessories.

“With the continuous growth of the defense industry, we made the decision to move to a bigger venue to accommodate our growing list of exhibitors. So, expect a grandiose display of sporting firearms from both local and international manufacturers and companies,” said Topacio.

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief now Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa has confirmed his attendance in the 10 a.m. opening ceremony. He will be joined by several top officials of the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Topacio said that aside from the usual activities such renewal of licenses and applications for new registered gun owners, participants will have a chance to attend seminars regarding gun safety and responsible ownership, self-defense and security.

“Education and the promotion of responsible gun ownership is AFAD’s main mission. We must continue to promote responsible gun ownership not just to boosts the industry but to help further the development in the sports of shooting,” said Topacio.

Last Sunday, AFAD hosted a media day fun shoot — one of show’s sidelights — at the Armscor facility in Marikina City, where participants got a rare privilege to test some of the new firearms available on display at the show.

Also, during the show, Topacio said that aside from helping buyers in licensing processes, participating companies and members are giving huge product discounts.

This year’s event will feature exhibitors such as Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc, Lynx Firearms and Ammunition; Tactical Precision Trading, Armscor Shooting Center, Defensive Armament Resource Corp., Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft Guns and Ammo, True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Trust Trade, PB Dionisio and Co., Inc., Tactical Corner Inc, Squires Bingham Intl./Armscor, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Nashe Enterprises, Willi Hahn Enterprises, Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods, Pascual Gun Works, Metro Sporting Arms Show, Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather and Gen. Mdse, Magnus Sports Shop, Speededge, Inc, Greyman Elite, Inc., Bonanza/Icarus Shirts, CBX Trading and General Merchandize, among others.