^

Sports

Batangas, Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 11:37am
Batangas, Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins
Juneric Baloria stood out for Batangas City Embassy Chill.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Title hopefuls Batangas and Zamboanga kept their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) with contrasting victories on Tuesday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Batangas City Embassy Chill met stiff resistance before subduing Pasig City MCW Sports, 80-74, while Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines cruised past hapless Bicol, 93-64.

Both the Batangas Athletics and the Zamboanguenos raised their records to 8-2 in the single round-robin elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Barely ahead, 58-55, after three quarters, Batangas called on Rhaffy Octobre and Jeckster Apinan to defuse Pasig's final assault.

Octobre poured nine of his 12 points and Apinan eight of his nine in the last 10 minutes as Batangas negated Pasig's total output of 18 and pulled it down to 7-4.

It was Juneric Baloria who earned best player honors, however, following a 20-point, five-rebound and two-assist line for Batangas, the MPBL inaugural Anta Rajah Cup titlist.

Pasig got 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals from Kenny Roger Rocacurva, 15 points and three rebounds from Ryan Paule Costelo, and 11 points from Robbie Manalang.

Although Zamboanga started flat and trailed Bicol, 37-36, at halftime, there were no stopping the Zamboanguenos once they hit their strides.

Dominating the boards, 52-39, Zamboanga led by 29 points twice, the first at 89-60 and the second at the final buzzer.

Judel Fuentes posted 12 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds, while Jayvee Marcelino tallied 12 points, three rebounds and three assists for Zamboanga Coach Vic Ycasiano, who saw all the 15 players he fielded score.

Bicol, which plummeted to its 10th straight defeat, got 13 points from Dan Sara, 12 from Arvin Vitug and 11 from Denzel Wong.

Sarangani subdued Laguna Krah Asia, 101-85 in the opener to improve to 5-6. Laguna fell to 2-9 despite the 25-point outburst of Paolo Pontejos and the 18-point, 14-rebound output of Paolo Quiminales.

The MPBL visits the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Manila against Mindoro at 4 p.m., Pampanga against Quezon City at 6 p.m. and Paranaque against Pasay at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Panlilio bats to end SEA Games farce

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
If SBP president and newly-elected FIBA Asia second vice president Al Panlilio has his way, Cambodia’s wanton naturalization of foreigners to beef up its national basketball teams in the recent SEA Games will...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets sweep past Lakers

Nuggets sweep past Lakers

12 hours ago
Nikola Jokic led a second-half fightback as the Denver Nuggets completed a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over...
Sports
fbtw
Thai football body bans players, officials over SEA Games final brawls

Thai football body bans players, officials over SEA Games final brawls

22 hours ago
Thai football on Tuesday handed out lengthy bans to two players, two officials and a coach over the brawls that marred the...
Sports
fbtw
Bangguigui elated after dream debut in ONE Championship

Bangguigui elated after dream debut in ONE Championship

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
ONE Championship’s newest strawweight contender Dave Bangguigui is still feeling the effects of his stellar debut in...
Sports
fbtw
Animam looks to stay busy after Gilas women SEA Games stint

Animam looks to stay busy after Gilas women SEA Games stint

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Jack Animam isn’t sweating the tough schedule for the Gilas Pilipinas women’s national team as she looks to make...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

1 hour ago
Kai Sotto has re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League, a deal he can opt out of in case the NBA comes...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive

Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive

1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics kept their Eastern Conference finals hopes alive with a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday (Wednesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
“It’s the opportunity I have been waiting for,” said Chris Hofmann from his home base in Switzerland.
Sports
fbtw
Baisa eyes 6th straight PPS netfest championship

Baisa eyes 6th straight PPS netfest championship

2 hours ago
Streaking Brice Baisa sets out for another two-title romp in the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis circuit even as Sandra Bautista...
Sports
fbtw
Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

2 hours ago
One day after LeBron James sent shockwaves rippling through basketball by revealing he was considering retirement, analysts...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with