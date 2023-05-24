^

Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 10:12am
Chris Hofmann
Photo from Hofmann's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – “It’s the opportunity I have been waiting for,” said Chris Hofmann from his home base in Switzerland.

The 33-year old Filipino-Swiss mixed martial arts fighter received an invite to compete in The Road to the UFC this March 28 at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China. 

He will battle Korean middleweight Sang Hoon Yoo in the quarterfinals of this tournament, where 32 fights across four different weight classes figure in a virtual win-or-go-home scenario with every bout. The last four winners of each weight class receive a UFC contract.

“This is me given a shot at my dream,” glowed Hofmann, who first came to national prominence at top local MMA promotion — URCC. 

“Chris is a great talent, one who has the skills to make the UFC,” added URCC impresario Alvin Aguilar, who is considered the father of Filipino MMA. “It was great that he was noticed and invited by the UFC. What helps Chris also helps Filipino MMA. Of course, it is a tough road ahead. He will have to fight for it. But I am confident in him.”

During Hofmann’s first ever professional fight, he lost to Korean Doo Hwan Kim in Rebel FC 1. 

Since then, he bounced back with nine consecutive wins in the URCC. Just when it seemed he would continue his tear, the global lockdown happened due to the Covid-19 virus.

“I thought my career was done,” ruminated Hofmann. “No one knew how bad and how long it would take. Since I was getting older, I wondered if I would ever get another shot at this. Now, I am given one.”

Luckily for Hofmann, he was able to get one match last March against Kim Min Seok. “I was rusty from the long layoff and it showed. But I am happy to get the win. So you bet I am coming into this fight in The Road to the UFC knowing what I have to work on and to not be overconfident.”

Hofmann’s opponent is no spring chicken.

Sang Hoon Yoo’s nickname is “the Korean Assassin”, and he sports a 7-2-0 record. He won his first five matches, after which he alternated with a pair of win-loss, win-loss results. Sang took out fellow Korean Jae Young Kim right before Christmas of 2021.

“This is for my UFC dream. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I have to get this done.”

Hofmann’s match in The Road to the UFC will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application on May 28 at 6 p.m.

