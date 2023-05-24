Baisa eyes 6th straight PPS netfest championship

MANILA, Philippines – Streaking Brice Baisa sets out for another two-title romp in the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis circuit even as Sandra Bautista seeks to dominate the girls’ side in the Zentro National Championships unfolding Thursday at the Zentro Recreational Event courts in Apalit, Pampanga.

Baisa gets the top seeding the boys’ premier category following a sweep of the 18- and 16-and-under titles in the Iloilo, Roxas City, Bacolod, Imus and Cainta, Rizal stops of the country’s longest talent-search presented by Dunlop.

But the rising Puerto Princesa star faces a formidable challenge in pursuit of a sixth “double” as siblings Frank and France Dilao, along with Kianfrederick Sulit, Cyrus Javier, Teddy del Rosario, Jr. and Seth Torrecampo go all-out to halt his streak and fuel their respective title bids in the Group I tournament held under the PPS-PEPP program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Frank and France Dilao, however, take the 1-2 rankings in 16-U play with Baisa settling for No. 3 followed by Zachary Morales, Torrecampo, Arthur Joson, Albert Manigque and Sulit, respectively.

Bautista, meanwhile, eyes a strong start coming off a break as she banners the 16-U field that includes Erynne Ong, Cadee Dagoon, Ronielle Oliveros and Ayl Gonzaga. The Imus, Cavite lass also top-bills the 18-U division that also features No. 2 Jean Silva, Estela Frias, Shiloh Cruz, Angelica de Jesus, Glydel Guevarra, Son de Lee Escanilla and Althea Liwag.

The five-day tournament, backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), also serves as prelude to a big 12-day tournament in the Davao region – the Mayor Bradly Bautista men’s and women’s singles Open starting June 6 in Malita, Davao Occidental.

Also to be disputed are the men’s and women’s doubles Open, the mixed doubles Open, juniors and Legends seniors titles.

For details and listup, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Meanwhile, Morales is ranked No. 1 in the boys’ 14-U play in Zentro Group I tilt, which includes David Vytiaco, Jan Cuenza and Dean Palaroan, while Dagoon and Ong are tipped to dispute the girls’ tiara along with Ave Maria Policarpio and Kylie Cautivo.