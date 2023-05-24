^

Sports

Baisa eyes 6th straight PPS netfest championship

Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 10:03am
Baisa eyes 6th straight PPS netfest championship
Tennis stock photo
via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines – Streaking Brice Baisa sets out for another two-title romp in the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis circuit even as Sandra Bautista seeks to dominate the girls’ side in the Zentro National Championships unfolding Thursday at the Zentro Recreational Event courts in Apalit, Pampanga.

Baisa gets the top seeding the boys’ premier category following a sweep of the 18- and 16-and-under titles in the Iloilo, Roxas City, Bacolod, Imus and Cainta, Rizal stops of the country’s longest talent-search presented by Dunlop.

But the rising Puerto Princesa star faces a formidable challenge in pursuit of a sixth “double” as siblings Frank and France Dilao, along with Kianfrederick Sulit, Cyrus Javier, Teddy del Rosario, Jr. and Seth Torrecampo go all-out to halt his streak and fuel their respective title bids in the Group I tournament held under the PPS-PEPP program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Frank and France Dilao, however, take the 1-2 rankings in 16-U play with Baisa settling for No. 3 followed by Zachary Morales, Torrecampo, Arthur Joson, Albert Manigque and Sulit, respectively.

Bautista, meanwhile, eyes a strong start coming off a break as she banners the 16-U field that includes Erynne Ong, Cadee Dagoon, Ronielle Oliveros and Ayl Gonzaga. The Imus, Cavite lass also top-bills the 18-U division that also features No. 2 Jean Silva, Estela Frias, Shiloh Cruz, Angelica de Jesus, Glydel Guevarra, Son de Lee Escanilla and Althea Liwag.

The five-day tournament, backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), also serves as prelude to a big 12-day tournament in the Davao region – the Mayor Bradly Bautista men’s and women’s singles Open starting June 6 in Malita, Davao Occidental.

Also to be disputed are the men’s and women’s doubles Open, the mixed doubles Open, juniors and Legends seniors titles.

For details and listup, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Meanwhile, Morales is ranked No. 1 in the boys’ 14-U play in Zentro Group I tilt, which includes David Vytiaco, Jan Cuenza and Dean Palaroan, while Dagoon and Ong are tipped to dispute the girls’ tiara along with Ave Maria Policarpio and Kylie Cautivo.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Panlilio bats to end SEA Games farce

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
If SBP president and newly-elected FIBA Asia second vice president Al Panlilio has his way, Cambodia’s wanton naturalization of foreigners to beef up its national basketball teams in the recent SEA Games will...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets sweep past Lakers

Nuggets sweep past Lakers

11 hours ago
Nikola Jokic led a second-half fightback as the Denver Nuggets completed a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over...
Sports
fbtw
Thai football body bans players, officials over SEA Games final brawls

Thai football body bans players, officials over SEA Games final brawls

20 hours ago
Thai football on Tuesday handed out lengthy bans to two players, two officials and a coach over the brawls that marred the...
Sports
fbtw
Bangguigui elated after dream debut in ONE Championship

Bangguigui elated after dream debut in ONE Championship

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
ONE Championship’s newest strawweight contender Dave Bangguigui is still feeling the effects of his stellar debut in...
Sports
fbtw
Animam looks to stay busy after Gilas women SEA Games stint

Animam looks to stay busy after Gilas women SEA Games stint

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Jack Animam isn’t sweating the tough schedule for the Gilas Pilipinas women’s national team as she looks to make...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive

Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive

6 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics avoided getting swept by the Miami Heat on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), winning Game 4, 116-99, to...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 53 minutes ago
“It’s the opportunity I have been waiting for,” said Chris Hofmann from his home base in Switzerland.
Sports
fbtw
Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

1 hour ago
One day after LeBron James sent shockwaves rippling through basketball by revealing he was considering retirement, analysts...
Sports
fbtw
Barbosa, Alcantara banner Smart/MVPSF taekwondo jins in world tilt

Barbosa, Alcantara banner Smart/MVPSF taekwondo jins in world tilt

1 hour ago
Kurt Bryan Barbosa and Arven Alcantara will have little time to celebrate their golden triumphs in the recent Cambodia Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers hope James continues, but say he has 'earned right' to retire

Lakers hope James continues, but say he has 'earned right' to retire

1 hour ago
Los Angeles Lakers team chief Rob Pelinka said Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) he hoped LeBron James would continue his NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with