^

Sports

Bangguigui elated after dream debut in ONE Championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 8:26pm
Bangguigui elated after dream debut in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship’s newest strawweight contender Dave Bangguigui is still feeling the effects of his stellar debut in the Singapore-based promotion.

At ONE Friday Fights 14 last April, Bangguigui scored a convincing unanimous-decision win over Brazil’s Marcus Paulo Amaral as he overpowered his foe with his superior ground game.

The La Trinidad, Benguet native improved his overall MMA record to 9-1, and he couldn’t possibly have asked for a better performance as a member of ONE Championship’s main roster.

"I'm quite pleased with my performance since I was able to keep up with him despite the fact that he is way more experienced than me as a fighter and he’s a black belt in BJJ,” Bangguigui said.

Though taking the win on the ground, the 26-year-old admitted that he was caught off guard by Amaral’s wrestling prowess.

Luckily for him, he and Fight Corps MMA were able to foresee any challenge in his career-defining fight.

“We were surprised when we found out his credentials. But of course, I don’t fear any fighter because we prepared for it. Regardless of how the fight went, whether on the feet or on the ground, we were ready,” he stated.
 
“Even though my striking can really hold up, if I can finish the fight better on the ground, that’s where I’m taking the fight to.”

Now that he has introduced himself to a stacked strawweight division, the former ONE Warrior Series fighter eyes more fights in ONE Championship’s live events.

But the Filipino fighter isn’t sweating who he’ll be facing next. Right now, he’s just soaking in his debut victory.

“My dream is to compete in ONE Championship. Even though it took me quite a while to get here, what’s important is that I’m now part of the organization,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, another Filipino strawweight fighter is set to see action as Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado is slated to lock horns with Russian debutant Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on June 10.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thai football body bans players, officials over SEA Games final brawls

Thai football body bans players, officials over SEA Games final brawls

6 hours ago
Thai football on Tuesday handed out lengthy bans to two players, two officials and a coach over the brawls that marred the...
Sports
fbtw

Winners of FIBA World Cup Molten balls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
Here are the winners of our FIBA World Cup 2023 Molten basketball contest that we launched last Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Jokic outduels LeBron as Nuggets reach NBA Finals for first time

Jokic outduels LeBron as Nuggets reach NBA Finals for first time

7 hours ago
Nikola Jokic outdueled LeBron James as the Denver Nuggets completed a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over the Los...
Sports
fbtw

Knights outshine Lions in Preseason Cup

21 hours ago
Kurt Reyson delivered the goods as Letran got the better of archrival San Beda, 72-64, to move to solo second in Group I of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Sports
fbtw
Constantino seeks back-to-back title conquests in ICTSI Philippine Masters

Constantino seeks back-to-back title conquests in ICTSI Philippine Masters

7 hours ago
Harmie Constantino hopes to ride on all the positive vibes in pursuit of a second straight championship back to the Villamor...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RLC Residences sees high demand from millennial investors, launches 4th building of Sierra Valley Gardens

RLC Residences sees high demand from millennial investors, launches 4th building of Sierra Valley Gardens

7 hours ago
Located within the Sierra Valley destination estate along Ortigas Avenue Extension, Sierra Valley Gardens is an investment-worthy...
Sports
fbtw
Economic recovery, supply pressure to impact PH real estate &ndash; JLL

Economic recovery, supply pressure to impact PH real estate – JLL

1 day ago
Economic headwinds are still present in the backdrop, but there is some optimism in the market for the remainder of...
Sports
fbtw
Metro Manila office vacancy expected to worsen by end-2023

Metro Manila office vacancy expected to worsen by end-2023

5 days ago
Vacancies in offices in Metro Manila improved in the first quarter, but Colliers Philippines projected this would worsen by...
Sports
fbtw
RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu
Sponsored

RLC Residences goes back to its roots, officially launches newest premium development in Cebu

April 25, 2023 - 10:14am
RLC Residences unveiled Mantawi Residences at a grand launch event on April 14, 2023, at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.
Sports
fbtw
Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

Leechiu: Apartments for ultra-rich in Philippines coming soon

April 19, 2023 - 2:29pm
That was the assessment of LPC in its briefing on Wednesday. Leechiu reckoned that there are already two to three developments...
Sports
fbtw
Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

Condos seen turning pricier outside Metro Manila amid rising demand

April 19, 2023 - 10:48am
Colliers noted that condominium prices in these areas range from P185,000 to P262,000 per square meters.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with