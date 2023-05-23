^

Fil-Am Mark Climaco gets opportunity to enter UFC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 1:11pm
Mark Climaco
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American mixed martial arts fighter Mark Climaco is going to get his opportunity to realize a childhood dream when he fights in The Road to UFC in Shanghai, China on May 27.

The San Francisco-born Climaco (8-1-0) will battle Korean Jung Hyun Lee (8-0-0) in this win-and-advance tournament format. The Road to UFC features eight different fighters in the flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight divisions, with the winner of each group being awarded a UFC contract. Climaco will be fighting in the flyweight division.

Climaco’s parents both hail from Cebu and they migrated to the United States back in the 1980s where they met.

“Growing up, we had a lot of parties where there was Filipino food, songs and guests. So I was aware of my Filipino heritage,” said the 25-year-old Climaco. “I also visited the Philippines a few times, but the last time was in 2008.”

“During my school days, I was a small kid and somewhat bullied,” related Climaco. “That contributed to my lack of confidence. When I took up martial arts for self-defense, I realized that size doesn’t matter because with technique, I could beat guys bigger than me. When word got around I was doing martial arts, no one tested me after that.

I had a couple of scuffles but never had to use my training too much.”

“I spent years competing in jiu-jitsu, then Muay Thai, then wrestling to round out my skill set. Once I turned 18, it was time to turn into an amateur MMA fighter.”

Mark had a successful amateur career where he went 4-0 winning via knockout, submission and unanimous decision. He turned pro in 2017 and competed in Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance. 

He won six straight matches, took a loss to Yuma Horiuchi then rebounded with two unanimous decision wins. The most recent win over Miguel Sanson this past January 13 got him the invite to UFC.

“This is like a dream come true,” gushed Climaco. “My dad and I both watched the UFC every chance we could get and I dreamed about it from the moment I took up mixed martial arts.”

“I need three wins — it’s going to be difficult — but not everyone gets this opportunity,” said Mark. “I hope and plan to make it.”

Climaco will not be the only Filipino in the competition that will be held at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai. Fil-Swiss fighter Chris Hoffman, who has competed in local promotion URCC, is also in the tournament’s welterweight division.

Hoffman will fight Korean Sang Hoon Yoo the following day on May 28. 

During the 2022 edition of The Road to the UFC, the two Filipino fighters — Wallen del Rosario and John Adajar — crashed out after their opening fight. Del Rosario was outclassed by his opponent while Adajar looked good until a mistake in the second round cost him the match. 

The Road to the UFC will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel as well as the TapGo TV streaming application this May 27 and May 28 at 6 p.m.

Philstar
