OKBet-backed PBA Legends golf tourney successfully tees off

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 12:53pm
OKBet-backed PBA Legends golf tourney successfully tees off
PBA legend Kenneth Duremdes was among those who took part in the 18-hole event.

MANILA, Philippines – Living up to its status as a big friend of Philippine sports, gaming platform OKBet and the PBA Legends Foundation Inc. successfully held the 2nd PBA Legends Charity Golf Tournament last May 9 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

The 18-hole event was attended by a bevy of basketball personalities, supporters, and other public figures, such as PBA Legends Foundation Inc. Chairman Atoy Co, President Alvin Patrimonio, Corporate Secretary Ed Cordero, Treasurer Jojo Lastimosa, and Board Members Ramon Fernandez and Kenneth Duremdes as they spent time to make the event a resounding success.

"[The] main purpose of this tournament is to help yung mga kapwa ko dating manlalaro ng PBA na nangangailangan ng tulong-pinansyal sa kanilang medical needs. We formed this foundation, para kami-kami talaga ang magtulungan sa mga pangangailan ng bawat isa,” said Co.

All proceeds raised from the tournament as well as other future projects will fund various benefit projects of the PBA Legends Foundation.

One of the tournament sponsors, Edmund Yee, emerged as the Overall Low Gross Champion, garnering a net 70.

“I’m happy with the success of the tournament, bonus na lang na nanalo ako. I’m one of the sponsors, so noong lumapit sila sa akin, with no hesitation nag-go ako kasi it’s for the benefits of the ex-PBAs,” said Yee.

During the fellowship and awarding ceremony, OKBet expressed how proud the platform is to have partnered with the foundation, and reiterated its commitment in promoting the local sports industry and giving back to the Filipino community. 

“This tournament is not just an exciting sports event, but also a noble cause that provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to the welfare of those who have dedicated their lives to the world of Filipino basketball,” said an OKBet representative.

Aside from OKBet, San Miguel Corporation, PLDT-SMART, Metro Pacific Tollways Group, NLEX, SM Prime, Gloria Maris Restaurant, Ford EDSA, Boysen Paints, Megacem, Inc., Don Lee Builder, Inc., Mighty David, Arlo Aluminum Co. Inc., Gardiola Group of Companies, Hyco, Excel Coil Coating Corp, Igan ng Pilipinas Foundation, Inc. also supported the event.

Others were Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp, SOGO, Corbridge Group Phils, Nutritech, Go for Gold, Manny Sy and Isabela Vice Gov. Faustino “Bojie” Dy.

