^

Sports

Yulo begins road to Paris Olympics with Asian tiff in Singapore

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 6:23pm
Yulo begins road to Paris Olympics with Asian tiff in Singapore
Carlos Yulo of the Philippines competes in the still rings event of the gymnastics competition during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 9, 2023.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo will take the first step toward making next year’s Paris Olympics as he sees action in the Asian Championships set June 10-18 in Singapore.

The 23-year-old Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games gold medalist said Monday he would wage a battle in the individual all-around in the Singapore tilt, where he hopes to earn a spot to the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium late this year.

And it is in Antwerp where he will try to earn his place in the Paris Games.

“Kailangan ko muna mag qualify sa World Championship in the individual all-around,” said Yulo in yesterday’s online briefer. “Meron din next year World Cup kung saan ang best three scores may mataas na puntos para ikaw makapili ng apparatus.”

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said they would also send in whoever is ready from the national men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics team to accompany Yulo in Singapore.

“We’ll have a big team and send Miguel (Besana), the women’s team and whoever is ready, we’ll have qualifications,” said Carrion.

The Philippine team is riding high from its four-gold, two-silver and two-bronze harvest in the Phnom Penh Games that was fueled by Yulo’s pair of golden performances and triumphs by Besana and John Ivan Cruz.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

TNT, Ginebra to vie in EASL

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial yesterday confirmed that Governors’ Cup champion TNT and runner-up Barangay Ginebra will represent the league in the inaugural eight-team EASL home-and-away season to start in...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret ends miracle run in VCT Pacific

Team Secret ends miracle run in VCT Pacific

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Team Secret suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of South Korean team Gen.G Esports, 1-2, ending their Valorant Challengers...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino table tennis players praised for SEA Games campaign

Filipino table tennis players praised for SEA Games campaign

9 hours ago
Table tennis officials hailed the performance of the Philippine national team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh,...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron still believes as Lakers head for playoff exit

LeBron still believes as Lakers head for playoff exit

1 day ago
LeBron James refused to concede defeat on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers slumped to a playoff loss to Denver that leaves...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets send Lakers on edge

Nuggets send Lakers on edge

19 hours ago
Nikola Jokic was far from his usual dominant self while mired in foul trouble, and Jamal Murray cooled off after his scorching...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fitch Group unit: BSP may have one more rate hike up its sleeves

Fitch Group unit: BSP may have one more rate hike up its sleeves

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
They expect the BSP would hike its key policy rate in its meeting in June. This was despite BSP Governor Felipe Medalla hinting...
Sports
fbtw
Wells Fargo to pay $1-B to settle shareholder class action

Wells Fargo to pay $1-B to settle shareholder class action

7 days ago
US bank Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit by shareholders who accused it of not having...
Sports
fbtw
UnionBank boss bullish on loan explosion despite rate hikes

UnionBank boss bullish on loan explosion despite rate hikes

12 days ago
Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) is bullish on its consumer loan segment expanding further hits year.
Sports
fbtw
Bank lending slows in March as rate hikes bite

Bank lending slows in March as rate hikes bite

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 days ago
Data showed this was the 20th straight month of growth amid the BSP’s interest rate hikes to tame rising inflation....
Sports
fbtw
BSP streamlines hedging facility

BSP streamlines hedging facility

April 25, 2023 - 4:44pm
The BSP hoped this would provide some wiggle room for banking clients, as the local unit’s weakness in 2022 pulled back...
Sports
fbtw
UnionBank posts plump Q1 earnings

UnionBank posts plump Q1 earnings

April 25, 2023 - 9:50am
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Aboitiz-led bank saw its net income soar 30% year-on-year to P3.4...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with