Ardina falls short in 3-way IOA Golf Classic playoff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 3:09pm
Dottie Ardina.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina missed nailing a second Epson Tour victory as she yielded in a three-player playoff in the weather-shortened IOA Golf Classic won by American Jenny Coleman in Longwood, Florida Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Ardina sustained her birdie start on No. 10 with a birdie-eagle feat from No. 12 at resumption of her rain-suspended second round play then hit three more birdies against a bogey in the last six holes at the front to match Coleman’s 65 which the latter fashioned out Saturday.

Germany’s Sophie Hausmann likewise produced a 67-65 to force a three-way tie for the lead at 10-under 132 at the par-71 Alaqua Country Club. But due to weather in the area and unplayable course conditions, organizers decided to cut the 54-hole tournament to a 36-hole affair, leading to a playoff.

But Coleman kept her form despite a long break, birdying the first playoff hole to beat Ardina and Hausmann for the crown worth $30,000 out of the total $200,000 purse.

“It’s a little tough. Finishing in the morning wave and then not teeing off until almost 7 o’clock is a long time to wait,” said Coleman. “It can be better to be on the course and get a feel for the different elements, but you just have to be ready for anything on days like these.”

It was a sorry loss for Ardina, who had hoped to score a follow-up to her breakthrough win at Copper Rock Championship in Utah last year with that eagle-spiked six-under card in the second round.

But the final round cancellation stymied her drive for a long drawn-out battle.

“You know, it’s tough because of the rain delay. I had a good start in the one hole I played on Saturday – I made birdie,” said the ICTSI-backed Ardina. “The re-start for this morning happened and I made an early eagle and made a couple of birdies coming in, so I was very happy with the way I played.”

Ardina and Hausmann received $16,463 each.

Abby Arevalo, who also shot a 65 in the early wave, posted a best tied for 11th finish at 137 while Bianca Pagdanganan wound up at joint 48th after 70-72 for 142.

