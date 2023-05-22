^

Carlos crowned dunk champ anew in FIBA 3x3 World Tour tilt

May 22, 2023 | 3:03pm
David Carlos scored 55 points on two roaring dunks in the final round for his another crown in the 3x3 dunk circuit that capped the country’s magnificent hosting of another FIBA 3x3 World Tour leg.
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino high-flyer David Carlos soared to another title, leaving over fancied counterparts to rule the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters 2023 Dunk Contest over the weekend at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati.

Carlos, 34, scored 55 points on two roaring dunks in the final round for his another crown in the 3x3 dunk circuit that capped the country’s magnificent hosting of another FIBA 3x3 World Tour leg.

He bested Australia’s Brodie Stephens and compatriot Daniel Marcelo for a $4,000 grand prize after jumping over four people for 28 points in his first attempt and completing a “tetris” slam over two individuals piled up on top of each other for 27 points in the second dunk.

"Against the time, with two missed attempts, I didn't lose hope. This is for the fans. I thank my Chooks-to-Go family for their unwavering support,” said Carlos, who beat the buzzer in his third try.

Carlos’ win made up for the early exit of Manila Chooks in the pool play with a 0-2 slate following losses against Utsunomiya BREX EXE, 22-18, and eventual champion Ub Huishan NE of Serbia, 21-9.

Ub, the world No. 1 3x3 team, bested China’s Futian, 21-17, for its second straight Manila Masters championship and $40,000 grand prize.

Strahinja "Doctor Strange" Stojacic fired six points and was named the Manila Masters MVP. Marko Brankovic and Dejan "The Maestro" Majstorovic, added nine and six points, respectively.

“We really played well and we deserved the championship. Every team wants to beat us because we are the number one team in the world, so we have to stay focused," Stojacic said.

Futian settled for a bridesmaid finish and a $30,000 prize while its fellow Chinese team Beijing took home $22,000.

Up next for the Philippines in 3x3 pro circuit hosting is the Cebu Masters in September.

