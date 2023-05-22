^

Santiago eyes 2nd straight IRONMAN conquest

May 22, 2023 | 2:29pm
MANILA, Philippines – Ines Santiago returns to the very site of her big victory last year, eager and ready to make it two-in-a-row in her side of the battle in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines firing off June 11 at the country’s triathlon capital in Subic Bay.

Santiago scored a wire-to-wire victory when the premier endurance race hit the road again after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic, bucking the back-breaking 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race and winning it all in 12 hours, 13 minutes and 27 seconds.

The 41-year-old Negrense likewise topped the IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu, also last year, virtually making her the triathlete to beat in the grueling race held side-by-side with the IRONMAN 70.3 to be disputed over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run distance.

Santiago, who took up running in 2012 and then added swimming and biking to her exercise regimen, also went on to become the first Filipina finisher in the IM World Championship last Oct. 2022.

Mary Jane Baluyot, who placed second to Santiago in full IRONMAN, is also in the early roster of bidders with the Century TriHard spearhead going all-out to stop the top Herbalife Nutrition bet from re-asserting her mastery of the field in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

The centerpiece full IM event sponsored by Century Tuna has lured close to 500 entries with more expected to join the survival of the fittest and the toughest. Registration is ongoing. For listup, visit www.ironman.com/ironmanphilippines or www.ironman.com/im703-subicbay.

Keen competition is also seen in the other age categories, both in the male and female sides, including in the 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

The Subic IRONMAN 70.3 roster has also continued to swell, which also features various age classifications while another stellar field is expected to dispute top honors in the IM 70.3 relay event.

Meanwhile, 50 slots to this year’s World Championship in Nice, France will be up for grabs in the full IRONMAN and IM 70.3. The Kona, Hawaii world tilts, meanwhile, are offering 25 spots in the full IM and 30 seats in the IM 70.3.

Leading the event’s backers are title sponsor Century Tuna, global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, Breitling Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo; Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Ekoi and Nirvana; media partners Outside and Sportgraf.com; venue host Subic Bay, and Lightwater, NLEX/SCTEX, 2Go and Prudential Guarantee.

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
