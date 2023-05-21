^

Sports

Jahns confident on ICTSI Philippines Masters bid

Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 4:29pm
Jahns confident on ICTSI Philippines Masters bid

MANILA, Philippines – Keanu Jahns returns to Villamor with high hopes of scoring a breakthrough after falling short the last time out at the military course, free from injury that had sidelined him after yielding the ICTSI Villamor Match Play crown last December.

But with a strong finish in the recent ICTSI Luisita Championship, the 28-year-old Fil-German exudes confidence while gearing up for the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters, which gets going May 24 at the relatively flat but challenging layout in Pasay.

“I’ve always felt comfortable playing at Villamor, so hopefully I can have another good finish this year,” said Jahns, who upended a slew of fancied rivals to earn a shot at the crown in the inaugural Match Play Invitational.

But a wrist injury kept him out of play in the first five tournaments of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour, including The Country Club Invitational where he also placed second to now PGA Tour campaigner Tom Kim in 2019.

He marked his return with a joint 16th place finish at Luisita.

“I had an OK start at Luisita considering that the last event I played before was the Villamor Match Play and I only started playing again the week before the event due to injury,” said Jahns. “Luisita was a good test for me to see if my wrist would handle tournament week again and it did.”

That makes him a marked player in the upcoming P2.5 million event put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., given his length and patience that helped anchor his bid in the head-to-head duel.

“Yes, my length is definitely an advantage but I feel what it would come down to is approach and short game. If I am able to get closer to the hole with my wedges and short irons, I’ll have a better chance making birdies,” added Jahns.

A birdie-hunt is indeed expected in the 72-hole, stroke play championship given the elite field’s form coming off four highly-competitive battles in Bacolod, Iloilo, Caliraya and Luisita with TCC Invitational back-to-back winner Guido van der Valk and Jerson Balasabas, winner of the last ICTSI Philippine Masters in 2018, headlining the 66-player cast.

While a number of top guns are competing overseas, including Match Play and Caliraya Springs leg champion Tony Lascuna, Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido and Luisita titlist Miguel Tabuena, Angelo Que and Clyde Mondilla, the depth of the PH Masters field remains deep with Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaurala, Michael Bibat, Joenard Rates, Jay Bayron, Marvin Dumandan and Iloilo stop champion Rupert Zaragosa all ready for a stab at Masters glory.

Legend Frankie Miñoza and fellow former Masters titlist Robert Pactolerin are also in the fold with the former underscoring his readiness to contend again after doing so and finishing tied for seventh at Luisita.

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

KEANU JAHNS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Christian Standhardinger hangs up Gilas jersey

Christian Standhardinger hangs up Gilas jersey

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Fil-German Christian Standhardinger is hanging up his Gilas Pilipinas jersey for good after helping the Nationals reclaim...
Sports
fbtw

Chooks loses opener in 3x3 World Tour

17 hours ago
Manila Chooks! fought hard but fell in its Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters 2023 opener to reigning FIBA 3x3 World Tour winner Ub Huishan NE, 9-21, yesterday at the Glorietta Activity Center in M...
Sports
fbtw

Bay Area knocking on PBA door

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Hong Kong club Bay Area may get the chance to complete an unfinished business in the PBA Season 48.
Sports
fbtw
OKBet, Cignal TV to air FIBA World Cup games

OKBet, Cignal TV to air FIBA World Cup games

17 hours ago
Filipino fans will not be missing out on the biggest basketball tournament of the year as OKBet came in as sponsor of Cignal...
Sports
fbtw
Pumaren to fellow solons: Let&rsquo;s support our athletes

Pumaren to fellow solons: Let’s support our athletes

17 hours ago
As the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia came to a close, House Deputy Majority Leader and Quezon City (Third District)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mark at Kris, level up na ang relasyon

Mark at Kris, level up na ang relasyon

By Salve V. Asis | 17 hours ago
Parang pang-forever na talaga sina Vice Governor Mark Leviste and Kris Aquino.
Sports
fbtw
Coco, inalala si Susan Roses

Coco, inalala si Susan Roses

By Salve V. Asis | 17 hours ago
Isang taon na rin palang pumanaw ang nag-iisang Queen of Philippine Movies na si Susan Roces.
Sports
fbtw
Sparkle, may bagong VP

Sparkle, may bagong VP

17 hours ago
Pinangalanan ng GMA Network si Joy C. Marcelo bilang Sparkle GMA Artist Center Vice President.
Sports
fbtw

Mga personalidad ng ABS-CBN News, pinarangalan sa Gandingan Awards

By Salve V. Asis | 17 hours ago
Wagi sina ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Jervis Manahan at Tele­Radyo host Edric Calma sa ika-17th Gandingan Awards ng University of the Philippines Los Baños.
Sports
fbtw

Zsa Zsa, nawalan ng mahal!

By Salve V. Asis | 17 hours ago
May double birthday pasabog sina Zsa Zsa Padilla at Darren Espanto sa ASAP ngayong tanghali.
Sports
fbtw

Pia at Kylie, may kontrata sa Cannes?!

By Salve V. Asis | 17 hours ago
Ay parang may kontrata sa Cannes Film Festival sina Pia Wurtzbach and Kylie Verzosa.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with