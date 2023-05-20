^

Sports

Jiu-jitsu world champ Ochoa continues advocacy through musical play

Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 6:25pm
Jiu-jitsu world champ Ochoa continues advocacy through musical play
Meggie Ochoa

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning world jiu-Jitsu champion Meggie Ochoa is leading an awareness campaign for children to fight past cruelties and trauma of sexual abuse as she partnered with a group of young entrepreneurs on the musical show “Ang Huling El Bimbo" at the Newport Performing Theater in Pasay City next Saturday, May 27.

The 30-year-old Ochoa, who ruled the women’s adult -48 kilogram category to win the gold medal in the 2022 JJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championship held last November in the United Arab Emirates and got a silver medal in last week’s 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, has been actively leading the Fight to Protect Movement.

Her success in international tournaments, which included gold medal wins in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), as well as the 2019 and 2021 SEA Games, were pathway for Ochoa in opening up about her determination to help the victims, particularly of child exploitation.

“Fight to Protect is a movement that aims to fight against child sexual violence through jiu-jitsu,” said Ochoa, who has won numerous world titles in the combat sports of jiu-jitsu.

Ochoa said jiu-jitsu is a tremendous vehicle in helping survivors with their trauma, as well as helping raise awareness on a taboo issue.

“We use it as a tool aid in the recovery of survivors and as a platform for prevention, to raise awareness on this particular issue because it’s very difficult to talk about. Sports is something that interests people, so mixing those two, I think that it gets the message across in a more effective way,” she said.

According to Ochoa, who is partnering in this project with fellow athlete Matthew Royce Yu of SEAG 2019 silver medal winner water polo team, as well as Colleen Co Caswell, Princess Yap De Guzman, Racille Francisco and Cristina Co, the musical play can also help the majority to get a grasp of what may happen to the lives of the victims.

“We don’t want people to stop at awareness, and knowing the issue that’s going on out there. We want people to actually do something about it, to get involved and to be part of the fight,” she said.

The show will feature the songs of popular Filipino band Eraserheads, written by Dingdong Novenario, directed and choreographed by Dexter Santos, and with Myke Salomon as musical director. The show, which premiered in July 2018, will also have the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

JIU-JITSU

MEGGIE OCHOA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao, 'Bata' Reyes collide at the pool table
play

Pacquiao, 'Bata' Reyes collide at the pool table

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Just two of Philippine sports’ biggest icons figuring in a memorable night of fun and friendly competition.
Sports
fbtw

SBP shuns winning at all costs

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
SBP president Al Panlilio isn’t about to follow Cambodia’s passport-only policy in the recent SEA Games as a fast-track route to victory in basketball and decried the practice of winning at all cost...
Sports
fbtw

Bravo Zulu romps off with CGFI title

18 hours ago
Bravo Zulu Security became the very first champion in the inaugural Cordillera Golfers Foundation Inc. Invitational Tournament yesterday, romping off with the Regular Class A title at the Pinewoods Golf and...
Sports
fbtw

Morant’s fallout

By Bill Velasco | 18 hours ago
The fallout continues to rain down on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. After a second video of him in possession of guns surfaced, the team suspended the controversial Murray State alum.
Sports
fbtw
Mark Valerio knocks out foe in UAE Warriors on 5 days' notice

Mark Valerio knocks out foe in UAE Warriors on 5 days' notice

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Mark Gregory Valerio claimed a massive victory with a sensational knockout of Hussein Salem 11 seconds into the first round...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

BSP pauses rate hikes

By Fidel Abalos | 18 hours ago
Recently, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas paused its aggressive monetary policy aimed at easing inflation. Whether such decision was made purely based on what obtains today as far as its fight against inflation...
Sports
fbtw

SEARCA, BSP join efforts  to empower Filipino farmers

By Ehda M. Dagooc | 18 hours ago
The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture and the BangkoSentral ng Pilipinas are working together to elevate the farming sector in the Philippines, as agriculture poses...
Sports
fbtw

PLDT Group and Shopee  upskill MSMEs in Cebu

By Ehda M. Dagooc | 18 hours ago
Group has joined forces with Shopee Philippines to help micro-small and medium entrepreneurs in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu to upskill and maximize opportunities for growth in the online sphere.
Sports
fbtw

Cebu emerges as top summer destination

By Ehda M. Dagooc | 1 day ago
Cebu emerged as the number one destination among domestic travelers for the summer season of 2023.
Sports
fbtw

Generative AI vs. general AI in your organization?

By Henry Schumacher | 1 day ago
The basic question we need to address is do we in business need to get involved in AI.
Sports
fbtw

FSB Asia Group tackles impact of work program

By Ehda M. Dagooc | 1 day ago
Cebu hosted a two-day meeting with Asia’s bankers at the Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu organized by the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas on May 16-17, 2023.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with