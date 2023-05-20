Pagunsan regains lead as Semikawa fumbles at the finish

Philippines' Juvic Pagunsan plays a shot in Round 3 of the men’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on July 31, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Juvic Pagunsan held sway in a stretch-run battle of nerves with Taiga Semikawa, pouncing on the Japanese bet’s last-hole mishap to reclaim a one-stroke lead with a 64 and move on the threshold of a second Japan Golf Tour victory in the Golf Partner Pro-Am tournament in Ibaraki, Japan Saturday.

Pagunsan failed to get up-and-down on the par-4 opening hole of the Toride International Golf Club course, enabling Semikawa to draw level but the seasoned Filipino campaigner outgunned the local shotmaker in the next eight holes with four birdies, regaining a two-stroke lead with a frontside 31.

Pagunsan’s birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 negated Semikawa’s eagle on the 10th but the latter forced another standoff with birdies on Nos. 13 and 16 against the former’s run of pars. But the former Asian Tour No. 1 holed out with a scrambling par on the 18th, which the Japanese had failed to match, allowing the third round leader to stay on top at 19-under 191.

That moved Pagunsan 18 holes away from scoring a follow-up to his maiden JGT win in the Mizuno Open in 2021 although Semikawa stalked the Filipino Tokyo Olympian at 192, also after a 64 at the par-70 layout.

Yusabu Hosono matched Pagunsan’s lead-grabbing 63 Friday but his 194 aggregate left him three strokes off Pagunsan heading to the final round of the rich championship.

That sets the stage for a shootout for the second straight day between Pagunsan and Semikawa after the former slowed down with 27 putts after turning in a stirring personal-best 19-putt performance in the third round.

Pagunsan likewise bucked a day-long struggle off the mound that saw him miss eight fairways while Semikawa also hit just seven fairways but finished with 25 putts.

Filipino-American Justin delos Santos, meanwhile, carded a 69 after a 66-67 as he tumbled from joint 17th to a share 39th at 202.