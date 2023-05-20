NU-Nazareth, California Academy waltz to GVIL quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated National University-Nazareth School and California Academy marched on to the quarterfinals with ease after big wins against their respective rivals at the close of the 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) elimination play Saturday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs bested Gracel Christian College Foundation (1-2), 25-21, 25-17, to complete a 3-0 wipeout of Group A as California Academy trounced Arellano University (1-2), 25-11, 25-20, for a similar sweep of Group C.

Both squads thus topped their respective groups en route to the crossover quarterfinals of the 16-team GVIL, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea with the City of Manila as government cooperation partner, starting Sunday at the same venue.

Far Eastern University-Diliman, which ended its campaign at 2-1 as early as last week, finished second behind California Academy in Group C to also qualify in the knockout playoffs.

In Pool D, the University of Santo Tomas (2-1) booked its own ticket as the No. 2 seed after a stunning win over La Salle Zobel (1-2), 25-19, 25-20, in the battle of UAAP powerhouse squads.

Kianne Louie Olango and Yesha Noceja connived with eight points each to spearhead the Lady Bulldogs with Bienne Louise Bansil adding seven. Robielle Angela Silla and Celine Marsh threw in six points apiece in their balanced attack.

“Marami pa po kaming kulang. Hindi po namin best game iyon. Gagawin po namin lahat para maipakita pa lahat ng kaya namin,” said Kianne Louise Olango.

Casiey Monique Dongallo, for her part, sizzled with 24 points to anchor California Academy, which revs up for a tougher challenge moving forward in the GVIL also powered by Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports, Toby’s Sports, Genius Sports and SM Tickets.

“We have to work more in the quarterfinals. Kung ano po ‘yung ipinakita namin ngayon, we can show more,” she said.

Bacolod Tay Tung High School (2-0) and Naga College Foundation (2-0), likewise, enjoy inside track to the quarterfinals in Pools B and D, respectively, while other teams were still to determine their fates in the remaining matches as of press time.

All games of Shakey’s GVIL, in partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc., (ACES), will be broadcasted live and on-demand through all social media platforms courtesy of Plus Network with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports as TV partners.