^

Sports

Eagle-spiked 67 puts Ardina in IOA Classic mix

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 2:00pm
Eagle-spiked 67 puts Ardina in IOA Classic mix
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off during the final round of the 2022 LPGA Q-Series-Dothan at Highland Oaks Golf Course on December 11, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama.
Hannah Ruhoff / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina produced a near-impeccable blend of long game and putting to shoot a four-under 67 but trailed a solid clubhouse leader Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand by five at the start of the IOA Golf Classic at the Alaqua Country Club in Longwood, Florida Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Play was halted for one hour and 40 minutes due to bad weather with 35 players out of the starting field of 142 unable to finish their respective rounds because of darkness, including the late-starting Abby Arevalo, who had a one-over card with four holes to play at the front.

Those who teed off in the morning wave posted low scores, including Ardina, who hit 11 fairways off a 244-yard driving clip and made up for his 12-of-18 stint to the green with a 25-putt showing on her way to a 32-35 round that earned her a share of fifth place with nine others in the 54-hole, $200,000 championship.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker highlighted her superb start with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 7 that came after she birdied the sixth following a birdie-bogey swing from No. 3 of the par-71 layout.

Bianca Pagdanganan, on the other hand, survived a roller-coaster finish to save a 70 for joint 36th with the big-hitting former LPGA Tour campaigner blasting a 290-yard norm off the tee while hitting all but two greens.

She, however, struggled on the tricky surface, ending up with 34 putts.

Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, missed capping a big frontside rally with a double-bogey on No. 8 and wound up with a 73.

Del Rosario, whose campaign with Pagdanganan and Arevalo is also backed by the world’s leading port operator, rallied from a bogey-double bogey mishap from No. 11 with birdies on Nos. 1, 3 and 5. But she dropped two strokes on the par-4 eighth for a 34-38 and a share of 78th.

Chanelle Avaricio and Filipino-American Clariss Guce limped with a pair of 75s and needed to go low in Saturday’s second round to salvage spots in the final round of the 54-hole event serving as the seventh leg of the LPGA Tour's farm league.

Starting at the back, Avaricio parred the first 11 holes but double bogeyed the par-5 No. 3 and yielded strokes on Nos. 5 and 7 for a 39-36, while Guce, a two-time Epson Tour leg winner, hit one birdie but stumbled with three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 No. 16 for a 37-38.

Yubol, winner of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Manila Golf in 2019, flourished with nine birdies spiked by a pair of three-birdie strings from Nos. 6 and 12 for a pair of 31s off a 24-putt performance.

The Thai ace opened a four-stroke lead over Taiwanese Jessica Peng and Roberta Liti of Italy, who matched 66s, with American Jenny Coleman also posting a five-under card with one hole left to play in the opening round.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SBP shuns winning at all costs

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
SBP president Al Panlilio isn’t about to follow Cambodia’s passport-only policy in the recent SEA Games as a fast-track route to victory in basketball and decried the practice of winning at all cost...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, 'Bata' Reyes collide at the pool table
play

Pacquiao, 'Bata' Reyes collide at the pool table

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Just two of Philippine sports’ biggest icons figuring in a memorable night of fun and friendly competition.
Sports
fbtw

Bravo Zulu romps off with CGFI title

15 hours ago
Bravo Zulu Security became the very first champion in the inaugural Cordillera Golfers Foundation Inc. Invitational Tournament yesterday, romping off with the Regular Class A title at the Pinewoods Golf and...
Sports
fbtw

Morant’s fallout

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
The fallout continues to rain down on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. After a second video of him in possession of guns surfaced, the team suspended the controversial Murray State alum.
Sports
fbtw

Tams rule UAAP football

15 hours ago
Far Eastern U ran away with a 4-1 win to dethrone Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football late Thursday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mark Valerio knocks out foe in UAE Warriors on 5 days' notice

Mark Valerio knocks out foe in UAE Warriors on 5 days' notice

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Mark Gregory Valerio claimed a massive victory with a sensational knockout of Hussein Salem 11 seconds into the first round...
Sports
fbtw
Pagunsan pulls ahead in Japan Golf Tour with 63

Pagunsan pulls ahead in Japan Golf Tour with 63

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan sizzled in a blistering frontside windup he spiked with two chip-in birdies as he fired a 63 to wrest control...
Sports
fbtw
Chope eyes to get back at former tormentor Paule in URCC 85

Chope eyes to get back at former tormentor Paule in URCC 85

2 hours ago
Interim welterweight champion Will “The Kill” Chope will seek payback when he takes on Filipino challenger Brian...
Sports
fbtw
Butler brilliance as Miami stun Boston

Butler brilliance as Miami stun Boston

4 hours ago
Jimmy Butler led a fourth-quarter fightback as the Miami Heat stunned the Boston Celtics 111-105 to take a 2-0 lead in their...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo star boosts Cignal

Ateneo star boosts Cignal

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Cignal added a fresh, young talent in outside spiker Vanessa Gandler as it seeks to regain lost ground in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with