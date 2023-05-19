Cignal acquires ex-Ateneo outside spiker Gandler

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal added a fresh, young talent in outside spiker Vanessa Gandler as it seeks to regain lost ground in the Premier Volleyball League.

The 22-year-old, 5-9 Gandler opted to forego her final eligibility year with Ateneo and turned pro where she will land with a veteran-laden Shaq delos Santos-mentored HD Spikers.

There she would join skipper Rachel Anne Daquis, Ces Molina, Toni Basas, Glaudine Troncoso and Jerilli Malabanan among others.

Gandler was part of the Ateneo team that reigned supreme in Season 81 and should make a significant in Cignal’s bid to bounce back from a forgettable All-Filipino Conference performance early this year when they missed the semifinals after three third place finishes last year.