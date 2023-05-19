Letran's Tan, Ateneo's Baldwin, UP's Monteverde gain citations in Collegiate Awards

MANILA, Philippines – The top coaches in collegiate sports will have their turn in the spotlight during the Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night on Monday, May 29.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Bonnie Tan, Ateneo de Manila University's Tab Baldwin, and the University of the Philippines' Goldwin Monteverde will be feted as the Coach of the Year presented by Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances, and Handyman for leading their teams to great success in the past three seasons of their leagues.

This is the first time since 2019 that the Collegiate Press Corps will hold its awards night. The event, presented by the San Miguel Corporation and the Philippine Sports Commission, will be held at The Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

Tan steered the Knights to three straight championships in the NCAA, amassing a 44-13 win-loss record in the process. He exited the Letran men's basketball program on the highest of notes as they completed a three-peat in Season 98.

Monteverde will be hailed as the UAAP Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season, wherein he guided the Fighting Maroons' historic run to the Season 84 championship to end a nearly four-decade title drought.

Meanwhile, Baldwin is the UAAP Coach of the Year for 2019-20 and again for 2022-23. He led the Ateneo Blue Eagles to a perfect 16-0 campaign in Season 82, and orchestrated their return to the throne in Season 85.

Also to be feted in the Awards Night that is supported by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey are the Mythical Teams in collegiate basketball as well as the players of the year in basketball and volleyball.