Filipina golfers resume drive for Epson Tour crown

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina banner a strong six-player Filipina crew battling it out with the best of the Epson Tour in the IOA Golf Classic, which gets going Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at the Alaqua Country Club course in Longwood, Florida.

The Pinay bets struggled in the last leg of the LPGA Tour’s farm league in Kansas City two weeks ago with Abby Arevalo emerging the only player to make the cut in the Garden City Classic although she wound up way down at tied 62nd in a surviving field of 64.

But Pagdanganan, Pauline del Rosario and Clariss Guce hope to dish out strong performances coming off a break with Ardina, who didn’t see action in Kansas, also back in the hunt after failing to defend her long Epson Tour crown in the Copper Rock Championship in Utah last month.

Chanelle Avaricio also gets another shot after failing to advance in the Garden City Classic with the multi-titled Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigner drawing an 8:10 a.m. flight with Mexican Regina Plasencia and American Katherine Smith at the backside of the par-71 layout,

Guce, a two-time Epson Tour leg winner, also hopes to make the most of her early start at 8:10 a.m. on No. 1 as she tangles with Swede Michael Finn and Israeli Laetitia Beck, while the Ardina, whose campaign with Pagdangana, Arevalo and del Rosario is backed by ICTSI, slugs it out with Fernanda Lira, also of Mexico, and Chinese Yiyi Liu at 9:16 a.m. on the first hole.

Del Rosario, on the other hand, faces Americans Olivia Benzin and Anna Redding at 1:03 p.m. on No. 10 while Pagdanganan is primed for a fierce duel with Daniela Iacobelli of the US and Korean Min A Yoon at 1:14 p.m. on No. 1.

Arevalo, meanwhile, anchors the Philippines’ first round drive against Mariel Galdiano and Ginger Gould, both of the US, at 2:31 p.m., also at the backside of the water-laced layout with narrow fairways and a slew of fairway and greenside bunkers.