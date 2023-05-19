^

Sports

OKBet, Cignal partner for FIBA World Cup broadcast 

Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 5:15pm
OKBet, Cignal partner for FIBA World Cup broadcastÂ 
From left to right: OKBet Brand Director Christopher Cañadella; OKBet Assistant Business Director, Perterean Briñas; Cignal TV Vice President for Content Innovations, Solutions, and Channel Sales Eric Centeno; and TV5 Cluster Head Jackie Dulog, posing together after signing the sponsorship agreement for the 2023 FIBA World Cup coverage.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans will not be missing out on the biggest basketball tournament of the year as OKBet sponsors Cignal TV’s broadcast of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

OKbet will be present in Cignal TV’s broadcast across different platforms, including free-to-air television on TV5 and One Sports and Pay TV on One Sports+ and OTT C-Play.

The sponsorship agreement was formalized last Thursday, May 18, at the Black Olive Restaurant and Events Hall in Pasig City.

Among those who attended were OKBet Assistant Business Director, Perterean Briñas; OKBet Brand Director Christopher Cañadella; Cignal TV Vice President for Content Innovations, Solutions and Channel Sales Eric Centeno; and TV5 Cluster Head Jackie Dulog.

Centeno said that it will be a “very extensive coverage” of the games, which will be played in three host countries this year, namely the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

“We welcome, acknowledge, and thank OKBet [as] one of our first broadcast sponsors for this monumental event,” the media firm exec remarked. “We are looking forward to a fruitful relationship and beneficial partnership moving forward,” he added.

OKBet, Cignal TV aim to make the hardcourt action more accessible to the passionate fans at home, especially now that the country is hosting FIBA once again after over four decades.

A total of 32 teams, allocated into eight groups of four, are competing this year for the much-coveted Naismith Trophy. The Philippine men’s national basketball team Gilas Pilipinas will play in Group A, joining Angola, the Dominican Republic, and Italy.

The tournament will kick off on August 25 at the Philippine Arena.

CIGNAL

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

OKBET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ateneo to defend World University Basketball Series title in Japan

Ateneo to defend World University Basketball Series title in Japan

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles will return to Japan for its preseason buildup for UAAP Season 86 as they attempt defend their title...
Sports
fbtw
Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour slated May 27 at Cuneta

Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour slated May 27 at Cuneta

By Anthony Suntay | 9 hours ago
The AJP is a groundbreaking professional organization founded to revolutionize the world of jiu-jitsu competitions.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Paranaque books 4th straight win; Pasay, Quezon City down foes

MPBL: Paranaque books 4th straight win; Pasay, Quezon City down foes

8 hours ago
The Paranaque Patriots sustained their climb in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season with a...
Sports
fbtw
Six memorable Rafael Nadal Grand Slam finals

Six memorable Rafael Nadal Grand Slam finals

9 hours ago
Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the French Open and announced that 2024 will likely be his last season in tennis after...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers play for bragging rights in 1st LPGT PH Masters

Filipina golfers play for bragging rights in 1st LPGT PH Masters

7 hours ago
More than the crown, bragging rights will be on the line when the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stages the inaugural ICTSI Villamor...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tinamaan ng matinding depresyon at naisip tapusin ang buhay...&rsquo;it&rsquo;s not fulfilling (maging rich)&rsquo; &ndash; Michael Pacquiao

Tinamaan ng matinding depresyon at naisip tapusin ang buhay...’it’s not fulfilling (maging rich)’ – Michael Pacquiao

By Salve Asis | 18 hours ago
Kakalungkot pala ang naging sitwasyon ng anak nina former senator Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao na si Michael.
Sports
fbtw
Pokwang, tinawag na &lsquo;yop ang ex!

Pokwang, tinawag na ‘yop ang ex!

By Salve Asis | 18 hours ago
Tumalak sa Twitter ang komedyanang si Pokwang.
Sports
fbtw
ABS-CBN at TV5, nag-aapoy...ang sanib-pwersa

ABS-CBN at TV5, nag-aapoy...ang sanib-pwersa

By Salve Asis | 18 hours ago
Tiyak na mag-aalab ang mga puso ng mga manonood sa pagsasamahang proyekto ng ABS-CBN Entertainment at TV5 na pinamagatang...
Sports
fbtw
Pia, pinapasok na rin ang teritoryo ni Heart

Pia, pinapasok na rin ang teritoryo ni Heart

By Salve Asis | 18 hours ago
Creation pala ni Mark Bumgarner ang sinuot nina Pia Wurtzbach and Kylie Verzosa sa Cannes Filmfest.
Sports
fbtw
Zsa Zsa, &lsquo;di nakapag-inarte sa Cattleya

Zsa Zsa, ‘di nakapag-inarte sa Cattleya

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
Mapapanood na sa Prime Video ang Cattleya Killer na pinagbibidahan ni Arjo Atayde simula ngayong June 1.
Sports
fbtw
Bong at Beauty, lutang ang chemistry!

Bong at Beauty, lutang ang chemistry!

By Lolit Solis | 18 hours ago
Ang cute ng teaser ng bagong sitcom ni Bong Revilla sa GMA 7. Talagang may chemistry sila ni Beauty Gonzalez na talagang sanay...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with