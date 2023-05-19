^

Sports

Murray goes berserk in 4th as Nuggets go 2-0 vs Lakers

Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 11:38am
Murray goes berserk in 4th as Nuggets go 2-0 vs Lakers
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets drives against LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at the Ball Arena on May 18, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images / AFP

LOS ANGELES, United States (Updated 12:29 p.m.) — Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter as a furious finale carried the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and a 2-0 lead in their NBA Western Conference final series.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic racked up another triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets, but it was Murray who starred when it mattered most.

He made six of seven shots, including four of five from three-point range, playing all 12 minutes of a final period in which Jokic and fellow starters Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon went scoreless.

Murray's exploits were enough for a Nuggets team that had kept it close but couldn't find a way past LeBron James and the Lakers through the first three periods at Denver's Ball Arena.

"I missed some really good looks in the first half," Murray, who made just five of 17 shots through the first three quarters, told broadcaster ESPN. 

"My team told me to keep shooting. I was getting the looks I wanted. The good thing was I didn't stop shooting."

James and Austin Reaves scored 22 points apiece for the Lakers and Japanese reserve forward Rui Hachimura delivered a brilliant 21 points off the bench, but the Lakers couldn't stem the tide once Murray got going.

Hachimura was a perfect seven-for-seven in the first quarter, the kind of efficiency that proved key in a physical game that saw the Lakers jump to a quick 6-0 lead before the Nuggets swarmed back.

Two days after the Nuggets used a dominant first quarter to take control on the way to a game-one victory, it was all tied up at the end of one period.

The Lakers pushed their lead to as many as 11 in the second quarter before coming up empty on 10 straight attempts -- a dry spell ended by James's driving finger-roll layup.

James, who also had nine rebounds and 10 assists, then found Hachimura for an alley-oop dunk that put the Lakers up 53-48 at halftime.

Los Angeles, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds from Anthony Davis, pushed the lead back to 11 midway through the third as James came up with a steal and raced for a dunk.

But again the Nuggets clawed back, pulling level at 74-74 on Murray's pull-up jumper with 2:10 left in the third, only for the Lakers to pull away again to lead by three, 79-76, going into the final period.

With 9:21 left to play a Murray three-pointer gave the Nuggets the lead for the first time since the first quarter -- and they wouldn't fall behind again.

Necessary adjustments

"They tested us," Murray said. "They pushed the ball, they made shots late, they switched it up. I just thought we stayed disciplined, even when they went on runs... we were able to make the necessary adjustments."

Murray, who starred as the Nuggets reached the Western Conference finals in 2020 playoffs but missed the last two post-seasons after tearing a left knee ligament in April of 2021, said the Nuggets will need to show the same poise in game three in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"The crowd's going to be into it. They're going to run, they're going to play with a lot of pace, a lot of energy. We've got to be able to handle that."

DENVER

JAMAL MURRAY

LAKERS

LEBRON JAMES

LOS ANGELES

NBA

NBA PLAYOFFS

NUGGETS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Best team’ eyed for WC

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Done with the challenging gold-retrieval in the recent Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, Gilas Pilipinas redirects its full focus and resources on the buildup for the biggest battle ahead, the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw

Delivery under fire

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
For Gilas coach Chot Reyes, losing wasn’t an option in the SEA Games so the weight on his shoulders was extremely ponderous.
Sports
fbtw

Bolts deal Belo to E-Painters for Torres

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Meralco yesterday acquired big man Norbert Torres from Rain or Shine in Luigi Trillo’s first move since assuming head coaching chores.
Sports
fbtw

Lions roar on; Knights triumph

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda clinched a playoff seat while Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran handed new head coach Rensy Bajar a breakthrough win in the PBA-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil...
Sports
fbtw
BiFin swimming needs exposure, support

BiFin swimming needs exposure, support

1 day ago
Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer and Batangas 1st District Rep.Eric Buhain said the showing of the National BiFin Swimming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina golfers play for bragging rights in 1st LPGT PH Masters

Filipina golfers play for bragging rights in 1st LPGT PH Masters

2 hours ago
More than the crown, bragging rights will be on the line when the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stages the inaugural ICTSI Villamor...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo to defend World University Basketball Series title in Japan

Ateneo to defend World University Basketball Series title in Japan

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles will return to Japan for its preseason buildup for UAAP Season 86 as they attempt defend their title...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Paranaque books 4th straight win; Pasay, Quezon City down foes

MPBL: Paranaque books 4th straight win; Pasay, Quezon City down foes

4 hours ago
The Paranaque Patriots sustained their climb in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season with a...
Sports
fbtw
Six memorable Rafael Nadal Grand Slam finals

Six memorable Rafael Nadal Grand Slam finals

4 hours ago
Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the French Open and announced that 2024 will likely be his last season in tennis after...
Sports
fbtw
Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour slated May 27 at Cuneta

Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour slated May 27 at Cuneta

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
The AJP is a groundbreaking professional organization founded to revolutionize the world of jiu-jitsu competitions.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with