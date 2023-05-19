Ateneo to defend World University Basketball Series title in Japan

Last year, Ateneo completed a three-game sweep of the tournament, defeating Universitas Pelitas Harapan (125-39), Chengchi (88-78), and Tokai (68-59).

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles will return to Japan for its preseason buildup for UAAP Season 86 as they attempt defend their title at the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) on August 10 to 13 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo.

The Blue Eagles will once again test their mettle against seven other teams from around the world in hopes of getting themselves ready for the upcoming collegiate season.

According to head coach Tab Baldwin, the tournament offers a unique opportunity to also banner the country.

"Well, as I say when people ask me about the UAAP crown, we are not really defending anything. We have to go there for the dual purpose of playing our hearts out in representing the school and the country, but we also need to ensure the development of our team, system and combinations for the UAAP,” said Baldwin.

"Anytime we are in the off-season, we also have that dual purpose, and it includes winning. We have to make it a habit, and it starts with the preseason," he added.

Since last year, the field has doubled for WUBS, with the three other teams from the previous edition also returning, namely, Japan's Tokai University and Chinese Taipei's National Chengchi University.

Worth nothing is that an NCAA Division 1 team, Radford University, will join the tournament for the first time.

Completing the field are Japan's Hakuoh University, Australia's University of Sydney, Korea University and Indonesia's Perbanas Institute.

"I'm happy. I want as tough a competition as we can get. We don't know the caliber of the teams, but it seems on paper that the competition will be tougher," Baldwin said regarding this year's teams.

Ateneo will also be playing in an exhibition game on August 10 against a selection of players from the All Japan University Basketball Federation.

The knockout tournament will commence the next day, with Ateneo facing the University of Sydney. The winner of that match will proceed to play against either Perbanas Institute or Hakuoh University in the following days.

Radford will play against Korea U in the first round, while Tokai will face Chengchi.

The losing teams will move on to the classification phase.

"We are going there to win and gain experience for the UAAP season," said the four-time champion coach.

Last year, Ateneo completed a three-game sweep of the tournament, defeating Universitas Pelitas Harapan (125-39), Chengchi (88-78), and Tokai (68-59).

Kai Ballungay was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.