Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour slated May 27 at Cuneta

The Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour is coming to the Philippines!

The AJP is a groundbreaking professional organization founded to revolutionize the world of jiu-jitsu competitions. They have over 150 events in all six continents each season.

The AJP was put up to elevate the sport to a new level of excellence and professionalism.

The Manila event will take place on May 27 at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Joey Lepiten

Joey Lepiten, a champion jiu-jitsu athlete, and also one of the world’s best MMA referees and judges, took a few moments with Real Sports.

When and how did you start in jiu-jitsu?

Lepiten: I started jiu-jitsu around 1998. Nobody knew of what jiu-jitsu was back then only a few people did. Then I met Sensei Alvin Aguilar, who was still a blue belt back then at De La Salle University and he introduced me to jiu jitsu.

Are you still actively competing and what other events do you have on your calendar for the year that you plan to compete in?

Lepiten: Yes, I am still training and actively competing in jiu-jitsu events locally and internationally. But my focus at the moment is the 1st AJP Tour here in the Philippines, which will be held on May 27 in Pasay City.

Talk about the event.

Lepiten: The AJP Tour is associated with the famous United Arab Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation, which has their own brand of jiu-jitsu, UAE jiu-jitsu. We are hoping to get a lot of participants and to make this one of the premier events in the sport here in the country.

This competition is open to everybody, correct?

Lepiten: Yes! Everyone! All belts — white, blue, purple, brown, black; they can all join. All nationalities and ages too, so even the Masters, which means ages 31 years old and above.

How can they join?

Lepiten: The athletes can register through our FB and IG accounts, AJP Tour Philippines, and there is a link there for them to click. All the pertinent information they will need is also available there. You need to register first before they can enter their division.

This will be one of the biggest jiu-jitsu tournaments in the country, so please come on over, join and watch the competition.