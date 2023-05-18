^

Sports

Timor-Leste's Mobile Legends team captures hearts with SEA Games gesture

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 3:42pm
Timor-Leste's Mobile Legends team captures hearts with SEA Games gesture
Members of Sibol and Timor-Leste's Mobile Legends teams pose together.
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — Despite failing to secure a single win in the group stages, Timor-Leste's Mobile Legends team went viral during the recently concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

In what would have been their last moment on stage, the team gave Sibol, the Philippines' national esports team, traditional scarves, which drew applause from the live audience and positive comments online.

Caster Hans "Sonah"' Christian Galeria shared on social media the story behind the interaction. In a Facebook post, he recalled how the Timor-Leste squad had been shy to approach the other players.

"Timor-Leste was having a hard time talking to anyone because they were too shy to approach other teams. Our players were the ones who didn’t make them feel left out as they were also conversing with them when they had the chance. With this, scarves were given to the Filipinos as a sign of friendship and respect," shared Galeria.

In an interview with Spin.ph, Sibol Mobile Legends coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro explained that they weren't able to talk with the team after the match but they researched the gifts they had received.

"Ni-research namin. It's called a Tai, it's a sign of respect and a recognition of friendship. I'm very happy that they gave this to us. Sobrang swerte niya. I'm hoping in the future we can visit Timor-Leste," said Glindro in the interview.

In their post-match interview, Glindro also stated that he and the team hope the gift would give them good luck and help them win the gold.

The team wore the scarves in their remaining matches, besting Myanmar in the semifinals, 2-1, and sweeping Malaysia in the gold medal match, 3-0.

Asked why they decided to wear the scarves until the grand finals, Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel mentioned how it was their way of respecting the Timor-Leste team, while Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo added that it was also a way of paying tribute to one of the kindest teams they've met.

"Sign rin ito na parang dala rin namin yung pangalan nila kasi binigyan nila kami ng ganitong regalo," said Unigo.

Though it was Timor-Leste's first time to participate in the Mobile Legends event, Glindro hopes that they will see the team compete more.

"Spur of the moment na team kasi sila. I'm really proud of them and at a moment's notice they jumped on the opportunity to represent their country. I really hope their presence in esports flourish from this point onwards because the more countries recognizing esports, the better for everyone [in the community]," added Glindro.

Until the end of the Games, both Sibol and the Timor-Leste team interacted, posting for photos, even during the medal ceremony. Timor-Leste's esports federation also posted about the interaction, thanking Filipinos for their love and support.

The gestures between the two teams simply underscored the thought that it’s not about the number of medals won; it’s about fostering friendship across different nations.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS

SEA GAMES

SIBOL

TIMOR-LESTE
