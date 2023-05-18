Hernandez-Shahbazyan bout adds intrigue to UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – One of the matches to look out for in UFC Fight Night this Sunday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas is the co-main event of Anthony Hernandez versus Edmen Shahbazyan.

This middleweight match is said to be even and will be hotly contested by two fighters looking to bust out and make a name for themselves.

Shahbazyan (12-3, 4-3 in the UFC) snapped out of a three-match funk with a badly needed knockout win over Dalcha Lungiambula in December 2022, while Hernandez (10-2, 1 NC and 4-2 in the UFC) is on a tear, winning his last three fights.

“I think we’re evenly matched, although we have our own strengths,” Hernandez said in an interview from Las Vegas Thursday morning (Manila time).

Seventy percent of Hernandez’ wins have come by submission while Shahbazyan is more of a knockout artist with 84% of his triumphs going that route.

“I think at this point, I don’t think it is an advantage of having won three consecutive fights. What comes into play is our hunger and desire to get the win. If it is crucial for him, so is it for me,” Hernandez added.

Shahbazyan needs another win to keep afloat in the UFC as he is walking on thin ice following those three consecutive defeats (even if he did get a win in his last outing).

For his part, Hernandez hopes to move up the middleweight ranks, get another fight toward the end of the year and come back strong for a title run.

“I am just happy to be in the UFC especially since it is in its 30th year,” summed up Hernandez. “I bounced around eight or nine different promotions from my amateur to early professional days and it is nice to be with an organization that knows its business, is punctual, and takes good care of its fighters.”

“I cannot be overconfident about this fight so I will have to be wary of Edmen’s striking power.”

This is why Hernandez versus Shahbazyan could be a Fight of the Night contender.

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill (the women’s strawweight match is the main event of the evening) will be televised live on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the on TapGo streaming application. The main card will begin its telecast at 7 a.m.