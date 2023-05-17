'All Out Games' functional fitness tilt draws over 500 aspirants nationwide

All Out Games 2023 is slated from August 5-6 at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the country’s major functional fitness competitions has attracted significant interest from fitness enthusiasts from across the Philippines.

In an email to Philstar.com, Las Piñas-based functional fitness gym All Out Fitness, chief organizer of All Out Games 2023, said over 500 athletes have signed up for coveted slots to the event set from August 5 to 6 at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa. These fitness enthusiasts come from a total of 49 gyms and boxes nationwide, including those from Baguio, Pampanga, Batangas, Cebu, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Bacolod and Davao.

The gym, owned by licensed functional fitness coach and multi-awarded competitor Martin Paulo Gonzales, said participants include a mixture of veterans and novices, making the event an inclusive gathering of functional fitness enthusiasts in the county.

“OG athletes who used to compete pre-pandemic are finally making their comeback in the competition floor to celebrate the first-ever functional fitness competition at The Filinvest Tent Alabang,” All Out Fitness told Philstar.com.

The two-day competition will feature participants strutting their stuff in the following divisions: Bootcamp, Scaled, Masters 35+ Scaled, RX, RX Masters and 35+.

It likewise takes pride in being the first to be staged at The Filinvest Tent and feature all-male and all-female trio teams.

Road to 'All Out'

Organizers held online trials last month, with aspirants submitting qualifier videos showing them completing two workouts in hopes of advancing to the main event from August 5 to 6.

“We are about to commence the judging process. We will roll out invites on June 4, 2023. The top performers from the online qualifiers will have the chance to compete in person at The Filinvest Tent Alabang, where they will vie for cash prizes, trophies and other awards,” added All Out Fitness.

Once they qualify, competitors will then get the chance to test their strength, endurance and skills against each other in disciplines such as weightlifting, gymnastics and metabolic conditioning.

Two-day fitness showcase

All Out Games is likewise poised to be a major weekend attraction for athletes and spectators alike, complete with sponsors, and the presence of fitness apparel and food and drink vendors at the venue.

Open to fans, the organizers encourage attendees to cheer for their bets as they go for glory in the event billed as a showcase of athleticism and sportsmanship among the fitness community.

For more details, check out the competition’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.