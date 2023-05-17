^

Sports

Generals survive Lions in Pinoyliga cagefest

Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 1:16pm
Generals survive Lions in Pinoyliga cagefest
JRU's Tyrel Lu tries to score against Lyceum defenders.
Pinoyliga

Games Friday (Philippine Buddhacare Academy)

8:30 a.m. - CSB vs EC
11:30 a.m. - GMC vs MU

MANILA, Philippines – Emilio Aguinaldo College avoided a fourth quarter collapse to beat San Beda, 91-86, and regain its winning ways Tuesday in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

Ralph Robin made back-to-back triples to give the Generals the biggest lead of the game at 80-56 when the Red Lions made a telling 29-4 run capped by a Richi Calimag basket to seize the lead at 85-84, with 1:04 remaining.

Joshua Tolentino then took over, scoring EAC's final six points after his teammate King Gurtiza nailed a free throw to force the game's final deadlock at 85-85 with 37 seconds remaining.

"Kinausap kami ni coach (Jerson Cabiltes) nag-huddle kami na keep lang ang composure namin. Sa mga ganitong games, dito namin madadala sa NCAA, ganitong challenge na maganda para sa amin," said Gurtiza, who led the Generals with 14 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds.

EAC moved to 3-1 to stay within reach of unbeaten University of the Philippines (2-0) in Group Edge of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

Ralph Robin and Ruzzelle Dominguez each had 13 points for the Generals.

Without key players Malick Diouf, JD Cagulangan, and Janjan Felicilda, the undermanned Fighting Maroons were still able to beat College of Saint Benilde, 95-86, last Sunday. 

LeBron Lopez finished with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists, Mark Belmonte logged 15 points and six boards, while the returning CJ Cansino scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. 

In other Tuesday results, Far Eastern University flipped the switch on in the second half to frustrate Enderun Colleges, 73-68, to keep within distance of EAC and UP in Group Edge at 2-1. 
Mohamed Konateh had a solid outing of 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Cholo Anonuevo chipped in 10 points, six boards and four assists for the Tamaraws.

National University, with Mark Parks leading the way with 15 points, held steadier down the stretch to beat Lyceum of the Philippines University, 70-64, to raise its Group Prime record to 2-1.

Other Sunday results showed Guang Ming College prevailing over Philippine Christian University, 73-68, and LPU beating Jose Rizal University, 82-61.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas completes redemption bid, gets back at Cambodia to regain SEA Games gold
play

Gilas completes redemption bid, gets back at Cambodia to regain SEA Games gold

By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team played with remarkable composure and determination to finally solve the Cambodian...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas banishes ghost of Hanoi, reclaims SEA Games throne

Gilas banishes ghost of Hanoi, reclaims SEA Games throne

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
It’s probably the sweetest, most meaningful celebration of a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Bachmann salutes Filipino athletes

Bachmann salutes Filipino athletes

14 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann was all praises for Filipino athletes who fought tooth and nail to...
Sports
fbtw

Scorpions stun Knights

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Centro Escolar U pulled the rug from under fancied Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran with a 92-85 overtime win in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw

SEAG to remember for mom-daughter tandem

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Veteran wrestler Cristina Villanueva-Vergara got a belated “Mother’s Day” gift like no other.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORYAL &mdash; Mag-face mask para ligtas

EDITORYAL — Mag-face mask para ligtas

14 hours ago
TUMATAAS ang kaso ng COVID-19. Mula Mayo 8-14, nakapagtala ang Department of Health ng 12,414 na bagong kaso.
Sports
fbtw

Sister City Agreement sa Rishon LeZion

By Joy Belmonte | 14 hours ago
KASAMA ang ilang opisyal ng Lungsod Quezon, nagtungo tayo kamakailan sa Israel para lumagda ng Sister City Agreement sa Rishon LeZion, ang ikatlong pinakamala­king­ lungsod sa Israel na may pinakamataas na...
Sports
fbtw

Detention facility pero casino, aircon, wifi, pwede?!

By Ben Tulfo | 14 hours ago
CAN you believe this?!
Sports
fbtw

Urong-sulong na testigo

By Al G. Pedroche | 14 hours ago
ANG isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit nabibinbin ang pag­hahain ng kaso sa mga high-profile criminal cases ay ang pagi­ging “urong-sulong” ng mga testigo. Kaugnay ng kaso laban kay Negros Oriental...
Sports
fbtw
Editoryal &mdash; Pag-aaksaya sa tubig

Editoryal — Pag-aaksaya sa tubig

1 day ago
BUMABABA na ang lebel ng tubig sa Angat Dam.
Sports
fbtw

Anim na kalagayang nagpapabigat sa buhay

By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
HINDI lang karapatan kundi tungkulin pa nga ng tao maging maligaya.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with