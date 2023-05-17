MPBL: Zamboanga, Pasig post wins; San Juan edges Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines and Pasig City MCW Sports revved up their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season with contrasting victories on Tuesday at the Laguna Sports Complex in Santa Cruz.

The Zamboanguenos led from the start and routed the Sarangani Marlins, 83-63, while the Pasiguenos warded off the Laguna Krah Asia heroes' final rally to prevail, 84-72, in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Powered by Judel Fuentes, Zamboanga raised its record to 7-2, while Pasig banked on the double-barreled assault of Ryan Costelo and Robbie Manalang to climb to 7-3.

Fuentes pooled 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Zamboanga, the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational champion, which stormed to its biggest spread at the final buzzer.

Former Letran Knight King Caralipio supported Fuentes with 10 points and seven rebounds while reigning MPBL MVP Jaycee Marcelino settled for six points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Sarangani skidded to 4-6 as go-to-guy Jeff Viernes could only tally 12 points, four rebounds and four assists and John Paul Cauilan 10 points and seven rebounds.

Costelo and Manalang scored 20 each to negate the 31-point explosion of Laguna's Paolo Pontejos, who knocked in four straight triples and poured 17 in the third quarter to push the Heroes to within 61-66.

His efforts went for naught, however, as Pasig held its ground and Laguna dropped to 2-8.

San Juan trounced Bacolod City of Smiles, 80-69, behind the guns of Michael Calisaan, Ron Dennison and Reeve Ugsang in the opener to rise to 5-2.

Bacolod tumbled to 3-6 as only Ryusei Koga and Domark Matillano delivered with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

The MPBL visits the Olivarez College Gym in Sucat on Thursday with a triple bill pitting Manila against Quezon City at 4 p.m., Bicol against Pasay at 6 p.m. and Mindoro against Paranaque at 8 p.m.