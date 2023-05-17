^

Sports

MPBL: Zamboanga, Pasig post wins; San Juan edges Bacolod

Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 12:28pm
MPBL: Zamboanga, Pasig post wins; San Juan edges Bacolod
Michael Calisaan shines for San Juan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines and Pasig City MCW Sports revved up their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season with contrasting victories on Tuesday at the Laguna Sports Complex in Santa Cruz.

The Zamboanguenos led from the start and routed the Sarangani Marlins, 83-63, while the Pasiguenos warded off the Laguna Krah Asia heroes' final rally to prevail, 84-72, in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Powered by Judel Fuentes, Zamboanga raised its record to 7-2, while Pasig banked on the double-barreled assault of Ryan Costelo and Robbie Manalang to climb to 7-3.

Fuentes pooled 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Zamboanga, the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational champion, which stormed to its biggest spread at the final buzzer.

Former Letran Knight King Caralipio supported Fuentes with 10 points and seven rebounds while reigning MPBL MVP Jaycee Marcelino settled for six points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Sarangani skidded to 4-6 as go-to-guy Jeff Viernes could only tally 12 points, four rebounds and four assists and John Paul Cauilan 10 points and seven rebounds.

Costelo and Manalang scored 20 each to negate the 31-point explosion of Laguna's Paolo Pontejos, who knocked in four straight triples and poured 17 in the third quarter to push the Heroes to within 61-66.

His efforts went for naught, however, as Pasig held its ground and Laguna dropped to 2-8.

San Juan trounced Bacolod City of Smiles, 80-69, behind the guns of Michael Calisaan, Ron Dennison and Reeve Ugsang in the opener to rise to 5-2.

Bacolod tumbled to 3-6 as only Ryusei Koga and Domark Matillano delivered with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

The MPBL visits the Olivarez College Gym in Sucat on Thursday with a triple bill pitting Manila against Quezon City at 4 p.m., Bicol against Pasay at 6 p.m. and Mindoro against Paranaque at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas banishes ghost of Hanoi, reclaims SEA Games throne

Gilas banishes ghost of Hanoi, reclaims SEA Games throne

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
It’s probably the sweetest, most meaningful celebration of a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas completes redemption bid, gets back at Cambodia to regain SEA Games gold
play

Gilas completes redemption bid, gets back at Cambodia to regain SEA Games gold

By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team played with remarkable composure and determination to finally solve the Cambodian...
Sports
fbtw
Bachmann salutes Filipino athletes

Bachmann salutes Filipino athletes

13 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann was all praises for Filipino athletes who fought tooth and nail to...
Sports
fbtw

SEAG to remember for mom-daughter tandem

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Veteran wrestler Cristina Villanueva-Vergara got a belated “Mother’s Day” gift like no other.
Sports
fbtw

Scorpions stun Knights

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Centro Escolar U pulled the rug from under fancied Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran with a 92-85 overtime win in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Mibangga sa multicab, patay

By Rowena D. Capistrano | 13 hours ago
Patay ang drayber sa motorsiklo human gikatahong tuyo niining gibangga ang kasugat niini nga multicab diha sa dalan Juana Osmeña sa Barangay Kamputhaw sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo pasado alas 10, Martes sa bunta...
Sports
fbtw

Pangulong Marcos mamista sa Liloan

By Decemay P. Padilla | 13 hours ago
Gipangandaman sa Police Regional Office-7 ang posibilidad nga motambong si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., sa pista sa Lungsod sa Liloan karong Mayo 27 ug 28, 2023 adlaw’ng Sabado ug Domingo.
Sports
fbtw

May kaso kaniadto sa ilegal nga drugas gipusil patay

By Decemay P. Padilla | 13 hours ago
Gipusil patay ang usa ka 26 anyos nga plea bargainer sa Barangay Poblacion West, Lungsod sa Moalboal pasado alas -10 sa gabii niadtong Lunes.
Sports
fbtw

Fake news ang suway pagdagit sa bata

By Decemay P. Padilla | 13 hours ago
Gihangyo sa kapulisan sa Dakbayan sa Carcar ang mga ginikanan ingon man ang mga mahiligon mo-post sa social media nga sutaon gyud una kun unsa ka tinuod ang impormasyon nga madawat ug dili sakyan ang panghitabo aron...
Sports
fbtw

Upat ka polis nga nangatulog sa patrolcar gilabay

By Decemay P. Padilla | 13 hours ago
Gilabay ngadto sa Probinsiya sa Siquijor ug sa Negros Oriental ang duha ka polis sa Abellana Police Station 2 sa Cebu City ug kadtong laing duha ka polis nga sakop sa Mobile Patrol Unit nga pulos nasakpang nangatulog...
Sports
fbtw

VECO nipakunhod og P0.38 per kWh

By Sanden J. Anadia | 13 hours ago
Makasinati ang Visayan Electric residential consumers og P0.38 per kWh nga pagkunhod sa bayranan sa konsumo sa kuryente alang sa buwan sa Mayo ngadto sa Hunyo  tungod sa ubos nga presyo sa coal ug transmission...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with