Duke's de Jesus gets Philippine passport, eligible for Gilas womenÂ 

Duke's de Jesus gets Philippine passport, eligible for Gilas women

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team received a shot in the arm as Duke University point guard Vanessa de Jesus received her Philippine passport on Wednesday.

De Jesus, the starting point guard of the Blue Devils since her freshman year in 2020, will be available for the national team as a local in non-FIBA sanctioned tournament and can be tapped as a naturalized player in FIBA competitions.

Unfortunately, she won’t be able to suit up as a local in FIBA tournaments even with her passport because of their eligibility rules that require players to have their passport before turning 16.

But Fil-Am Nation Select’s Cris Gopez said that De Jesus is getting ready to play for the national team in the upcoming FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Australia next month.

“She’s ready, we’re preparing her for Asia Cup in Sydney,” Gopez said.

The basketball coach is currently at the Department of Foreign Affairs to pick up the passport for the Filipino-American guard.

De Jesus has been on the radar of Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino, hoping to get her to suit up for the national team.

In her junior year with the Blue Devils, De Jesus normed five points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals.

She joins a Gilas women squad that recently finished with a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

In the Women’s Asia Cup, the national team will be looking to remain in Division A where they are grouped with five-time defending champions Japan, hosts Australia and Chinese Taipei.