Sports

Full IRONMAN, 70.3 races return to Subic

Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 12:32pm
Full IRONMAN, 70.3 races return to Subic

MANILA, Philippines – A mix of seasoned campaigners and rising endurance racing stars gear up for another riveting duel of power, speed and stamina when the Century Tuna (Full) IRONMAN Philippines and the IRONMAN 70.3 are held back in Subic Bay next month.

Close to a thousand bidders from at least 33 countries, including 33 from Japan and 15 from the US, have so far confirmed their participation with the total cast expected to double or triple with still four weeks left before the sport’s centerpiece event is fired off on June 11 at the world-class Subic Bay course.

Registration is ongoing. For listup and details, visit www.ironman.com/ironmanphilippines or www.ironman.com/im703-subicbay.

The full IRONMAN PH race, set over the punishing 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run distance, has lured an early roster of 339, including 89 bets in the 45-49 age group division. Other age categories (male and female) are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

Five hundred and two triathletes, on the other hand, are listed in the early Subic IRONMAN 70.3 roster, including 92 in the 40-44 age bracket. They will dispute the titles in various categories over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run.

“We are excited to provide these triathletes another great racing experience and at the same time showcase once more the best the country can offer,” said Princess Galura, general manager of the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Also on tap is the IM 70.3 relay event.

SEI and Century Tuna staged the first full IRONMAN in 2018, also in country’s triathlon capital with Nick Baldwin from Seychelles ruling the event in eight hours, 50 minutes and 13 seconds and Aussie Liz Blatchford topping the women’s division in nine hours, 22 minutes and 22 seconds.

August Benedicto emerged the best Filipino finisher with a clocking of nine hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds.

Czech Petr Lukosz took the top honors in last year’s edition of the full IRONMAN PH following a two-year break due to pandemic with local ace Ines Santiago scoring a wire-to-wire win in the distaff side.

Like in its past staging, world championship slots will be up for grabs in both events with 50 berths for the Nice, France and 25 spots in the Kona world tilts staked in the full IRONMAN PH while the IM 70.3 will offer 30 seats for the world championship in Lahti, Finland.

Backing the blue-ribbon events are title partner Century Tuna, global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, Breitling Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo; Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Ekoi and Nirvana; media partners Outside and Sportgraf.com; venue host Subic Bay, and Lightwater, NLEX/SCTEX, 2Go and Prudential Guarantee.

