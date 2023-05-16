^

Sports

Well played: All Sibol teams land in SEA Games podium

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 9:19am
Well played: All Sibol teams land in SEA Games podium
The Sibol delegation during the SEA Games Mobile Legends tournament awarding.
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — Sibol has started its “Taon ng Tagumpay” on a high note with a medal in every event they participated in during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Though missing out on a podium finish in the team category, PUBG Mobile player Abdul "Monboy" Barode raised the Philippine flag as he finished with 81 points in the individual category, enough to add another bronze to the team's medal haul.

The last medal brings Sibol’s total tally to six, with two golds (Wild Rift and Mobile Legends-Men), one silver (Mobile Legends-Women) and three bronze (CrossFire, Valorant and PUBG Mobile-Individual).

"We are very happy with the results. We know we could’ve brought home more prestigious medals but we know that we are on the right track and we will continue to move the Filipino Esports Athlete forward! We have medal finishes for all the games we competed in, for that we say Mission Accomplished!" Sibol general manager Jab Escutin told Philstar.com in an online message.

The six-medal finish is the team's best in the past three SEA Games since esports was introduced as a medal event. In 2019, when esports made its debut in the games hosted by the Philippines, Sibol hauled in three golds, one silver and one bronze for a total of five medals. Last year, however saw a few heartbreaks as the Philippines’ esports team had last-place finishes in some events but ended up with a four-medal haul: two golds and two silvers.

Even with the conclusion of the SEA Games, Sibol still has a busy year ahead of them with the upcoming World Esports Championship in August, the Asian Games in September, and the Asian Indoor Games in November.

32ND SEA GAMES

ESPORTS

GAMING

SEA GAMES

SIBOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Gilas grinds out vs Indonesia, moves on to gold medal game

Gilas grinds out vs Indonesia, moves on to gold medal game

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Justin Brownlee took over in the clutch as Gilas Pilipinas averted disaster and advanced to the gold medal match with an 84-76...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Gilas dethrones Indonesia, faces Cambodia in final

Gilas dethrones Indonesia, faces Cambodia in final

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas exacted sweet vengeance on reigning champion Indonesia, essaying an emotional 84-76 comeback win in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw

Will SEABA take a stand?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Representatives of member nations of SEABA (Southeast Asian Basketball Association), the regional governing body sanctioned by FIBA, are convening for a meeting in Phnom Penh this morning and the scuttlebutt is an...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women coming home with silver

Gilas women coming home with silver

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Dethroned as champs, the Gilas Pilipinas belles did the next best thing, beating Malaysia, 77-63, in a virtual playoff for...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women settle for SEA Games silver

Gilas women settle for SEA Games silver

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Dethroned and all, Gilas Pilipinas women salvaged the silver medal with a 77-63 win over Malaysia at the close of the 32nd...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron, Lakers brace for 'monster' Jokic

LeBron, Lakers brace for 'monster' Jokic

1 hour ago
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to overcome the formidable challenge posed by Nikola Jokic and the Denver...
Sports
fbtw
Smart/MVPSF New Face of the Year Taekwondo Championships slated this weekend

Smart/MVPSF New Face of the Year Taekwondo Championships slated this weekend

1 hour ago
Fresh from its successful campaign in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages...
Sports
fbtw

PATAFA wants top performers for Asian events

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino athletics gold and silver medalists in the 32nd Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games will be heavily considered for the national team seeing action in both the Asian Championships and Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw

Baisa, Brodeth sustain form at Brookside

11 hours ago
Brice Baisa continued his rapid rise with another two-title feat even as Kimi Brodeth lived up to the hype in the distaff side of the Brookside National Juniors Championships at Brookside Hills courts in Cainta,...
Sports
fbtw

POC chief: Still a strong performance for Team Philippines

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Citing the “strong performance” in all fronts, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed confidence Team Philippines can reach the 60-gold mark in the 32nd...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with