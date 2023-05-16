^

Sports

Smart/MVPSF New Face of the Year Taekwondo Championships slated this weekend

May 16, 2023 | 9:04am
A young taekwondo jin connects a round house kick during a previous tournament.
MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from its successful campaign in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the 2023 Smart/MVP Sports Foundation New Face of the Year Taekwondo Championship from May 20-21 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Around 1,500 newcomers are expected to vie in the two-day tournament that is aimed at discovering new talents that will soon follow the footsteps of elite taekwondo jins, including that of Kurt Barbosa who completed an amazing three-peat in the men’s -54kg in the SEA Games.

The event, also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo, will also highlight of the progress of the sport in the country and display the latest techniques and styles that enabled the Philippine taekwondo squad to become the most productive association among PH teams in the biennial team.

Competition will start at 9 a.m. onwards.

The competition will be categorized into Novice and Advance players with five (5) divisions namely: Senior, Junior, Cadet, Gradeschool and Toddler classed separately for male and female competitors. 

It also includes Poomsae, which is open for colored and blackbelt students for the following events:  Individual recognized poomse for colored belts and individual recognized poomsae for blackbelts.

All affiliated chapters and branches throughout Metro Manila and all provincial affiliated chapters including the military branches of service are taking part in the event which is in support the government grassroots program.

Parents who are interested to enroll their children and sports enthusiasts are cordially invited to witness this event.

