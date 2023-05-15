Manila Chooks! seeks podium finish in FIBA 3x3 cagefest

Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3x3 player, headlines the Manila Chooks! pool with Brandon Ramirez, Dennis Santos, Dave Ando, CJ Payawal, Matt Salem and Paul Desiderio.

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Chooks! is out to pull off big surprises in a bid to catch the podium in the return of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters next weekend at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Under the guidance of former player-turned-trainer Chico Lanete, Manila Chooks! is ranged against a stacked field from Europe, China, Japan, Qatar, Puerto Rico and Mongolia.

But Manila Chooks! is unfazed, especially with a chance to garner more points in boosting the country’s qualification bid to the Paris Olympics.

“We are set to encounter formidable opponents in the upcoming Manila Masters, yet I have full confidence that the new Manila Chooks! squad is more than capable of rising to the challenge,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

The Manila Masters is a Level 10 tourney – the highest in the 3x3 pro circuit – with a $40,000 grand prize at stake. It’s also a qualifier to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour finals in December to be held at the still-to-be-announced venue.

With productive stints in Mongolia and Amsterdam as well as a mission of surpassing its quarterfinal finish last year, the Philippine ball club vows to put on a show in front of home fans.

“I expect in this upcoming tournament that our run-and-gun style of play will be on full display. We can shoot outside and drive inside. Iyong flow ng laro, takbuhan,” said Lanete in a media availability at the new Chooks! dine-in restaurant in Pasay over the weekend.

“You can't take any team for granted. Lahat na ng teams ay nagpapalakas.”

Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3x3 player, headlines the Manila Chooks! pool with Brandon Ramirez, Dennis Santos, Dave Ando, CJ Payawal, Matt Salem and Paul Desiderio.

Standing in their way are elite bets from world No. 1 Ub Huishan of Serbia, No. 5 Riga of Olympic gold medalist Latvia, No. 6 Amsterdam HiPRO of the Netherlands and No. 8 Sansar MMC Energy of Mongolia among the few.