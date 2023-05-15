^

Sports

Manila Chooks! seeks podium finish in FIBA 3x3 cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 9:56pm
Manila Chooks! seeks podium finish in FIBA 3x3 cagefest
Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3x3 player, headlines the Manila Chooks! pool with Brandon Ramirez, Dennis Santos, Dave Ando, CJ Payawal, Matt Salem and Paul Desiderio.
Chooks-To-Go

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Chooks! is out to pull off big surprises in a bid to catch the podium in the return of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters next weekend at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Under the guidance of former player-turned-trainer Chico Lanete, Manila Chooks! is ranged against a stacked field from Europe, China, Japan, Qatar, Puerto Rico and Mongolia.

But Manila Chooks! is unfazed, especially with a chance to garner more points in boosting the country’s qualification bid to the Paris Olympics.

 “We are set to encounter formidable opponents in the upcoming Manila Masters, yet I have full confidence that the new Manila Chooks! squad is more than capable of rising to the challenge,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

The Manila Masters is a Level 10 tourney – the highest in the 3x3 pro circuit – with a $40,000 grand prize at stake. It’s also a qualifier to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour finals in December to be held at the still-to-be-announced venue.

With productive stints in Mongolia and Amsterdam as well as a mission of surpassing its quarterfinal finish last year, the Philippine ball club vows to put on a show in front of home fans.

“I expect in this upcoming tournament that our run-and-gun style of play will be on full display. We can shoot outside and drive inside. Iyong flow ng laro, takbuhan,” said Lanete in a media availability at the new Chooks! dine-in restaurant in Pasay over the weekend.

“You can't take any team for granted. Lahat na ng teams ay nagpapalakas.”

Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3x3 player, headlines the Manila Chooks! pool with Brandon Ramirez, Dennis Santos, Dave Ando, CJ Payawal, Matt Salem and Paul Desiderio.

Standing in their way are elite bets from world No. 1 Ub Huishan of Serbia, No. 5 Riga of Olympic gold medalist Latvia, No. 6 Amsterdam HiPRO of the Netherlands and No. 8 Sansar MMC Energy of Mongolia among the few.

CHOOKS-TO-GO

FIBA 3X3

MANILA CHOOKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas grinds out vs Indonesia, moves on to gold medal game

Gilas grinds out vs Indonesia, moves on to gold medal game

By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Justin Brownlee took over in the clutch as Gilas Pilipinas averted disaster and advanced to the gold medal match with an 84-76...
Sports
fbtw
From scraps to medals: Filipina weightlifting prospect begins rise with SEA Games silver

From scraps to medals: Filipina weightlifting prospect begins rise with SEA Games silver

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Not so long ago, Lovely Inan was scouring the streets of Angono, Rizal for metal scraps, used bottles and plastics to sell...
Sports
fbtw
Shot at gold or worst SEAG finish?

Shot at gold or worst SEAG finish?

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas better be at their sharpest under the most difficult conditions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games or else...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games gold, silver medalists likely to lead Philippine athletics team in Asian tilts

SEA Games gold, silver medalists likely to lead Philippine athletics team in Asian tilts

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Filipino athletics gold and silver medalists in the 32nd Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games will be heavily considered to make...
Sports
fbtw
29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated May 25

29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated May 25

9 hours ago
Sportsmen and gun enthusiasts are setting their sights for this year’s 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show featuring...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lusot na!

Lusot na!

22 hours ago
Lusot na!
Sports
fbtw
Political asylum!

Political asylum!

2 days ago
Political asylum!
Sports
fbtw
Space X

Space X

3 days ago
Space X
Sports
fbtw
Political asylum

Political asylum

4 days ago
Political asylum
Sports
fbtw
Online scammer!

Online scammer!

5 days ago
Online scammer!
Sports
fbtw
Wala ng palakasan sa PNP!

Wala ng palakasan sa PNP!

6 days ago
Wala ng palakasan sa PNP!
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with