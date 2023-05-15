^

Cream of college sports' crop to be feted in Collegiate Press Corps Awards

May 15, 2023 | 3:15pm
MANILA, Philippines – The top performers from the past three collegiate seasons will be recognized and celebrated when the Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night returns on Monday, May 29. 

For the first time since 2019, the Collegiate Press Corps — composed of reporters from print and online outfits covering the UAAP and the NCAA — will again hold its awards night highlighting the best student-athletes in the country.

The event, presented by the San Miguel Corporation and the Philippine Sports Commission, will be held at The Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

Set to be recognized are the best collegiate basketball players from the 2019-20, 2021-22, and 2022-23 athletic years. The Collegiate Press Corps will also award the top volleyball players of the past two seasons. 

It's not just the players who will get their time to shine as basketball coaches will also be feted in the ceremony that is also supported by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey. 

For the past three seasons, the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights have been the standard in the NCAA, winning the championships in Seasons 95, 97, and 98 under the guidance of head coach Bonnie Tan. 

In the UAAP, Katipunan neighbors Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines have led the way, with the Blue Eagles winning it all in Season 82 before the Fighting Maroons ended a nearly four-decade title drought in Season 84. Ateneo regained the crown in Season 85.

Meanwhile, the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers have been the dominant force in NCAA volleyball. In the UAAP, the NU Lady Bulldogs ended a 60-year wait for the crown in Season 84, before De La Salle University returned to the throne in Season 85.

Also supporting the Collegiate Press Corps Awards are Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances and Handyman.

