^

Sports

Baisa, Brodeth scoop up titles anew in PPS netfest 

Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 11:50am
Baisa, Brodeth scoop up titles anew in PPS netfestÂ 
No stopping Kimi Brodeth (left) and Brice Baisa from dominating the PPS junior circuit.

MANILA, Philippines – Brice Baisa continued his rapid rise to tennis junior fame with another two-title feat even as Kimi Brodeth lived up to the hype in the distaff side of the Brookside National Juniors Championships at Brookside Hills courts in Cainta, Rizal Sunday.

The third-ranked Baisa squeaked out a tough 6-4, 7-6(2) win over second seed Tristan Licayan in the semis then upended No. 1 Kenzo Brodeth, 6-4, 6-0, to snare the boys’ 16-and-under crown in the Group 1 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The Puerto Princesa find, likewise ranked No. 3 in the centerpiece 18-U division, turned back second seed Alfonso Infante, 6-4, 6-4, in the semis then hacked out a similar 6-4, 6-4 triumph over No. 1 and doubles partner Vince Serna to match his equally impressive “double” romps in the Iloilo, Roxas City, Bacolod and Imus legs of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The top-seeded Kimi Brodeth, on the other hand, resumed her winning ways coming off a break as the Ormoc City star, who swept the three-leg Visayan swing last March, foiled No. 2 Chloe Mercado from QC twice, 6-2, 7-5, in the girls’ 16-U championship. She then bounced back from an opening set setback to pull off a 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 escape in the 18-U finals and share the MVP honors with Baisa.

Other winners in the week-long event, organized by Brookside Tennis Club president Allan del Castillo, were Ormoc’s Kenzo Brodeth, Gabrio Serillo from Dumaguete City, Olongapo’s Cadee Dagoon, Ayl Xyza Gonzaga from Zambales, and Kian Cansana from Valle Verde Country Club.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Pampanga for the Zentro Juniors Group I on May 25-29 at the Zentro Recreational Center courts in Apalit. For details and listup, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Kenzo Brodeth outwitted top seed Licayan, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7, in the boys’ 14-U finals; the No. 1 Serillo routed Dean Palaroan, 6-2, 6-2, for the boys’ 12-U trophy; the top seeded Dagoon clipped Ave Maria Policarpio, 6-2, 6-3, for the girls’ 14-U crown; the No. 2 Gonzaga humbled top seeded Kylie Cautivo, 7-6(6), 1-6, 10-5, for the girls’ 12-U diadem; and the unranked Cansana stunned top seed Naeem Serillo, 4-0, 4-0, in the quarterfinals, ripped No. 3 and doubles partner Claera Hosaka, 4-0, 4-1, in the semis, then survived No. 4 Gabriel Vitaliano, 4-0, 0-4, 10-6, in the 10-unisex finals.
Kimi Brodeth and Baisa actually made it a three-title feat as former teamed up with Dagoon to beat Mercado and Xophia Oliveros in the 18-U doubles. Baisa and Serna trounced Kenzo Brodeth and Licayan, while Samuel Davila and Joshua Stewart toppled Kristian Brazal and Ronnier Ferrer for the 14-U crown.

Naeem Serillo and Tyronne Caro also foiled Cansana and Hosana (10-unisex), while Dagoon and Gonzaga captured the girls’ 14-U trophy over Oliveros and Jasmine Sardona.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shot at gold or worst SEAG finish?

Shot at gold or worst SEAG finish?

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas better be at their sharpest under the most difficult conditions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games or else...
Sports
fbtw
From scraps to medals: Filipina weightlifting prospect begins rise with SEA Games silver

From scraps to medals: Filipina weightlifting prospect begins rise with SEA Games silver

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Not so long ago, Lovely Inan was scouring the streets of Angono, Rizal for metal scraps, used bottles and plastics to sell...
Sports
fbtw

Rethinking the SEA Games

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
In light of all the outrageous rule-bending and hand-tying being done by the hosts of the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games to the other participating nations, the question has been asked if the Philippines should even...
Sports
fbtw

Breakthrough silver for ‘mangangalakal’

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Not so long ago, Lovely Inan was scouring the streets of Angono, Rizal for metal scraps, used bottles and plastics to sell to junk shops.
Sports
fbtw
China's Dou on cusp of historic win after grabbing joint lead in AT&T Byron Nelson

China's Dou on cusp of historic win after grabbing joint lead in AT&T Byron Nelson

19 hours ago
China’s Marty Zecheng Dou put himself on the threshold of an historic victory on the PGA Tour after firing a bogey-free...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Almeida submits Rozenstruik, puts UFC heavyweight division on notice

Almeida submits Rozenstruik, puts UFC heavyweight division on notice

By Rick Olivares | 44 minutes ago
UFC president Dana White said it all after Jailton Almeida vanquished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of the main...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Canino, NU's Belen trade praises after UAAP finals tussle

La Salle's Canino, NU's Belen trade praises after UAAP finals tussle

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
All’s well that ends well between on-court rivals Angel Canino and Bella Belen as the former’s DLSU Lady Spikers...
Sports
fbtw
Baisa, Brodeth scoop up titles anew in PPS netfest&nbsp;

Baisa, Brodeth scoop up titles anew in PPS netfest 

1 hour ago
Brice Baisa continued his rapid rise to tennis junior fame with another two-title feat even as Kimi Brodeth lived up to the...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol extends SEA Games Mobile Legends reign with 3rd straight gold

Sibol extends SEA Games Mobile Legends reign with 3rd straight gold

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
SIBOL has once again conquered the Men's Mobile Legends in the Southeast Asian Games with their third consecutive gold medal...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle storms back, unseats NU to win UAAP crown

La Salle storms back, unseats NU to win UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The DLSU Lady Spikers charged back from two sets down to dethrone the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 85 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with