La Salle storms back, unseats NU to win UAAP crown
May 14, 2023 | 7:30pm
MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers charged back from two sets down to dethrone the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.
The Lady Spikers, who entered the Final Four as the top seed with a 13-1 record, thus clinched their first title since UAAP Season 80.
Rookie MVP Angel Canino spearheaded the efforts of La Salle to win their 12th championship overall in program history.
