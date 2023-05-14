La Salle storms back, unseats NU to win UAAP crown

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers charged back from two sets down to dethrone the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

The Lady Spikers, who entered the Final Four as the top seed with a 13-1 record, thus clinched their first title since UAAP Season 80.

Rookie MVP Angel Canino spearheaded the efforts of La Salle to win their 12th championship overall in program history.