MaraÃ±on raves over TST tourney: 'Huge chance for Asia, Filipino footballers'

Marañon raves over TST tourney: 'Huge chance for Asia, Filipino footballers'

MANILA, Philippines – Azkals forward Bienvenido Marañon is hoping that as part of his last hurrah in football, he gets to sign with this club in Europe and that he be allowed to join Far East United in the upcoming The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner Take All in North Carolina from June 1-4.

Back in his native Spain, Marañon took time to speak to this writer of these opportunities.

“I don’t have much time left in football at my age (he is 36), but I think I have a few more good years to give,” said Marañon, who last played for United City before the club shut down mid-season due to operational concerns.

Since UCFC shut down, Marañon has played for two other clubs — JDT II in Malaysia and Villarubia in Spain. He is currently in talks with another club but hopes that he will be allowed to join Far East United.

“That is a tremendous opportunity for all players,” said Marañon of the tournament that will be held at the WakeMed Sports Park in Cary, North Carolina. There, 32 seven-a-side teams, including squads from European clubs Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United, Wolverhampton and Wrexham AFC, are playing.

“There are big teams playing in this tournament. Wrexham is also very high profile. The US teams are high profile so there will be a lot of eyes and interest in this tournament. It is an opportunity to showcase your skills.”

Also of great interest to Marañon is the participation of Italian Serie B club Como that is owned by football legends Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas, the latter who does play for the club.

“If he (Cesc) plays and I get to go, it will be a dream come true to play one of my football idols,” said Bienve.

“I think that aside from Far East United, it would be good for the Philippines to send a squad next time to participate. The Filipinos can only benefit from something like this.”

Far East United is in Group D along with West Ham, Dallas United, and Culture by Mo Ali FC.

Also in the FEU squad is Malaysian star Safee Sali, Indonesian scorer Greg Nwokolo, Thai star Charyl Chappuis, Guam captain Jason Cunliffe who played in the defunct United Football League, Japanese defender Masaki Watanabe, former Azkals defender Anton del Rosario, and Marañon’s teammate at UCFC Joshua Dutosme.

The squad will be coached by Welsh native Matthew Holland, who has extensively worked in Asia since 2011.