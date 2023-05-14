^

Sports

Marañon raves over TST tourney: 'Huge chance for Asia, Filipino footballers'

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 5:44pm
MaraÃ±on raves over TST tourney: 'Huge chance for Asia, Filipino footballers'
Azkals forward Bienvenido Marañon (top) with the writer.
Rick Olivares

MANILA, Philippines – Azkals forward Bienvenido Marañon is hoping that as part of his last hurrah in football, he gets to sign with this club in Europe and that he be allowed to join Far East United in the upcoming The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner Take All in North Carolina from June 1-4.

Back in his native Spain, Marañon took time to speak to this writer of these opportunities.

“I don’t have much time left in football at my age (he is 36), but I think I have a few more good years to give,” said Marañon, who last played for United City before the club shut down mid-season due to operational concerns. 

Since UCFC shut down, Marañon has played for two other clubs — JDT II in Malaysia and Villarubia in Spain. He is currently in talks with another club but hopes that he will be allowed to join Far East United.

“That is a tremendous opportunity for all players,” said Marañon of the tournament that will be held at the WakeMed Sports Park in Cary, North Carolina. There, 32 seven-a-side teams, including squads from European clubs Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United, Wolverhampton and Wrexham AFC, are playing.

“There are big teams playing in this tournament. Wrexham is also very high profile. The US teams are high profile so there will be a lot of eyes and interest in this tournament. It is an opportunity to showcase your skills.”

Also of great interest to Marañon is the participation of Italian Serie B club Como that is owned by football legends Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas, the latter who does play for the club.

“If he (Cesc) plays and I get to go, it will be a dream come true to play one of my football idols,” said Bienve. 

“I think that aside from Far East United, it would be good for the Philippines to send a squad next time to participate. The Filipinos can only benefit from something like this.”

Far East United is in Group D along with West Ham, Dallas United, and Culture by Mo Ali FC.

Also in the FEU squad is Malaysian star Safee Sali, Indonesian scorer Greg Nwokolo, Thai star Charyl Chappuis, Guam captain Jason Cunliffe who played in the defunct United Football League, Japanese defender Masaki Watanabe, former Azkals defender Anton del Rosario, and Marañon’s teammate at UCFC Joshua Dutosme.

The squad will be coached by Welsh native Matthew Holland, who has extensively worked in Asia since 2011.

AZKALS

BIENVENIDO MARAÃ±ON

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rebounded strong from its loss to the naturalized-laden host team and booked entry to the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Suns fire Williams as coach after playoff exit: reports

NBA Suns fire Williams as coach after playoff exit: reports

8 hours ago
Monty Williams, last season's NBA Coach of the Year, has been fired as coach of the Phoenix Suns after their second-round...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers miss gold-medal game

Spikers miss gold-medal game

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
For a fleeting moment in the opening set, the Philippines appeared headed to stealing a set from reigning Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
La Salle aims for the bullseye against reigning champion National U in a bid to complete redemption and annex the throne once...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista keeps boxing crown

Bautista keeps boxing crown

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
An emotional win in the boxing ring by Ian Clark Bautista and a kick-ass four-gold romp by the taekwondo jins sparked a late...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higit P1 taas-presyo sa diesel, kerosene nagbabadya &nbsp;&nbsp;

Higit P1 taas-presyo sa diesel, kerosene nagbabadya   

By Mer Layson | 19 hours ago
Matapos ang ipinatupad na big-time roll back noong Martes, nagbabadya namang tumaas ang presyo ng mga produktong petrolyo...
Sports
fbtw
Kelot dedo sa tomboy

Kelot dedo sa tomboy

By Ludy Bermudo | 19 hours ago
Patay ang isang lalaki nang saksakin ng isang tomboy nang madatnang kasama ng kaniyang nobya sa loob ng condominium unit sa...
Sports
fbtw
Wanted na Kano, tiklo ng BI

Wanted na Kano, tiklo ng BI

By Ludy Bermudo | 19 hours ago
Isang overstaying Ame­rican national na wanted ng mga awtoridad sa Texas ang inaresto ng mga ope­ratiba ng Bureau...
Sports
fbtw
Taxi driver, timbog sa pagtangay sa bagahe ng pasahero

Taxi driver, timbog sa pagtangay sa bagahe ng pasahero

By Ludy Bermudo | 19 hours ago
Timbog ang isang taxi driver na hinabol ng ilang concerned citizen dahil sa pagtangay sa bagahe ng mag-asawang pasahero, sa...
Sports
fbtw

17 Malaysian sinagip ng PNP sa Cavite

By Joy Cantos | 19 hours ago
Labingpitong Malaysian nationals ang sinagip ng mga operatiba ng Philippine National Police sa isinagawang raid sa job site ng isang kompanya sa Kawit, Cavite, kamakalawa ng gabi.
Sports
fbtw

Marcos tutulungan ang ‘Malaya Lolas’

By Malou Escudero | 19 hours ago
Ipinag-utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa  mga kinauukulang ahensya ng gobyerno na magpaabot ng tulong at asikasuhin ang kaso ng ‘Malaya Lolas’, isang grupo ng mga biktima...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with