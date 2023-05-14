^

Sports

NU sweeps way to UAAP men’s volleyball crown

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 4:21pm
NU sweeps way to UAAP menâ€™s volleyball crown
NU's Nico Almendras (left) and Buds Buddin.
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs completed their first-ever season sweep as they ruled UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball with a three-set win over the UST Golden Spikers, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20, in Game Two of the finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

NU continued their dominance as the men’s volleyball tournament made a return to the UAAP calendar for the first time in three years.

The Bulldogs, who survived a five-setter against the España squad on Wednesday, made quick work of the Golden Spikers who were led by rookie MVP Josh Ybañez.

“Ako talagang sobrang thankful ako sa naging perofrmance ng players ko ngayon. Pumunta kami dito para talagang kunin itong championship ngayong araw na ito,” said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin after the game.

Setter Joshua Retamar was named Finals MVP. In the clincher, Retamar had two points and 17 excellent sets.

Buds Buddin backstopped NU in scoring with 20 points while Nico Almendras chipped in 14 markers.

Ybañez topscored for UST in the losing effort with 13 points.

NU, with their third straight crown in UAAP men’s volley, are undefeated in 34 games.

The Bulldogs became the third team in the Final Four era to sweep their way to the men’s volleyball crown.

Last to accomplish the feat were the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 79, where they were bannered by Marck Espejo.

The FEU Tamaraws were awarded as bronze medalists earlier today.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rebounded strong from its loss to the naturalized-laden host team and booked entry to the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes, other basketball coaches slam temporary court

Chot Reyes, other basketball coaches slam temporary court

19 hours ago
Basketball coaches at the Southeast Asian Games have complained about the quality of the court, blaming the temporary...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
La Salle aims for the bullseye against reigning champion National U in a bid to complete redemption and annex the throne once...
Sports
fbtw

Bacolod makes presence felt in GVIL

17 hours ago
Bacolod Tay Tung High School zoomed to the top as National U-Nazareth School debuted with a bang in the explosive second weekend of the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League yesterday at the San Andres...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista keeps boxing crown

Bautista keeps boxing crown

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
An emotional win in the boxing ring by Ian Clark Bautista and a kick-ass four-gold romp by the taekwondo jins sparked a late...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Lotto results for May 13, 2023

20 hours ago
EZ2/LVM - 30 4 SUERTRES - 1 0 3 6D Lotto - 9 9 8 2 9 9 6/42 - 13 22 2 33 38 9 P5,940,000.00 Grand Lotto - 9 43 46 51 36 16 P29,700,000.00
Sports
fbtw

Lotto results for May 12, 2023

1 day ago
EZ2/LVM - 7 25 SUERTRES - 5 9 3 6D Lotto - 8 9 3 7 6/45 Lotto - 14 5 44 25 1 36 P225,248,638.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 56 4 44 12 39 37 P118,372,607.00
Sports
fbtw

Lotto results for May 11, 2023

2 days ago
EZ2 - 13 14 SUERTRES - 0 3 7 6D Lotto - 0 4 2 0 7 3 6/42 Lotto - 36 7 19 26 8 1 P44,070,179.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 48 45 13 47 46 11 P20,128,157.00
Sports
fbtw

Lotto Result for May 10, 2023

3 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 10 18 SUERTRES - 7 3 3 4D Lotto - 9 8 6 1 6/45 Mega Lotto - 7 5 2 25 41 15 P209,772,953.00 6/55 Grand Lotto - 42 17 6 8 12 4 P29,700,000.00
Sports
fbtw

Lotto results for May 9, 2023

4 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 19 1 SUERTRES - 8 0 7 6D Lotto - 9 3 2 4 1 3 6/42 Lotto - 23 19 24 11 31 41 P37,982,691.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 38 12 49 5 37 20 P16,548,365.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 5 28 39 40 16 1 ...
Sports
fbtw

Lotto results for May 9, 2023

5 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 28 25 SUERTRES - 9 0 2 4D LOTTO - 9 2 3 4 6/45 Mega Lotto - 4 44 25 40 26 42 P196,065,312.00 Grand Lotto - 43 14 1 15 33 45 P29,700,000.00
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with