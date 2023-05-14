NU sweeps way to UAAP menâ€™s volleyball crown

NU sweeps way to UAAP men’s volleyball crown

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs completed their first-ever season sweep as they ruled UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball with a three-set win over the UST Golden Spikers, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20, in Game Two of the finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

NU continued their dominance as the men’s volleyball tournament made a return to the UAAP calendar for the first time in three years.

The Bulldogs, who survived a five-setter against the España squad on Wednesday, made quick work of the Golden Spikers who were led by rookie MVP Josh Ybañez.

“Ako talagang sobrang thankful ako sa naging perofrmance ng players ko ngayon. Pumunta kami dito para talagang kunin itong championship ngayong araw na ito,” said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin after the game.

Setter Joshua Retamar was named Finals MVP. In the clincher, Retamar had two points and 17 excellent sets.

Buds Buddin backstopped NU in scoring with 20 points while Nico Almendras chipped in 14 markers.

Ybañez topscored for UST in the losing effort with 13 points.

NU, with their third straight crown in UAAP men’s volley, are undefeated in 34 games.

The Bulldogs became the third team in the Final Four era to sweep their way to the men’s volleyball crown.

Last to accomplish the feat were the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 79, where they were bannered by Marck Espejo.

The FEU Tamaraws were awarded as bronze medalists earlier today.