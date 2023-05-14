SIBOL on the brink of third SEA Games gold medal in MLBB

SIBOL pose for a photo with Timor Leste who had gifted them scarves as a gesture of goodwill and sportsmanship after their group stage match-up

MANILA, Philippines — SIBOL is assured of yet another medal as the Mobile Legends team is one match away from defending their Southeast Asian Games gold medal in Mobile Legends after surviving a streaking Myanmar, 2-1, in the Mobile Legends event, semi-finals.

SIBOL entered the group qualifiers as favorites of Group A. The team was drawn together with Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia and Timor Leste.

Their first test against Laos saw SIBOL with an almost perfect game, ending the match-up in just ten minutes.

An over extension against Malaysia placed SIBOL's medal hopes on the line, with the Malaysian squad punishing SIBOL with a five-man wipe-out, storming the base to take the match.

With the chances at a medal on the line, SIBOL once again showed their dominance at the expense of Vietnam and Timor Leste, the latter they defeated with a 17-0 score, to book their ticket to the Semi-Finals.

Going up against the top seed of Group B, SIBOL fell to Myanmar who dominated Game One to push SIBOL's back against the wall. A tight Game Two seemed to have been anyone's ballgame but a crucial kill on the side of SIBOL against Myanmar's mid-laner forced a decider.

Game Three saw Myanmar lead for most of the match but a timely play to take the lord on the side of SIBOL saw four heroes down on the side of Myanmar giving SIBOL the opportunity to take the match and be one win away from defending their gold medal.

A display of 'esportsmanship'

Those who watched the matches online would have noticed that there was something different about the SIBOL's uniform as they competed in the second day of the Mobile Legends event.

Despite losing all their matches in their first stint at a SEA Games Mobile Legends event, Timor Leste warmed the hearts of esports fans as they gave SIBOL honorary scarves as a gesture of goodwill and sportsmanship before they began their group stage match-up. Timor Leste had not done this for any other team.

SIBOL wore the scarves during the game and reunited with Timor Leste as both teams took their bow at the stage together. The Filipino team also wore the scarves during the semi-final match against Myanmar.

Speaking about the gesture during a post-match conference, SIBOL Mobile Legends coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro said they were very appreciative of the gesture from the other team.

"It’s really heartwarming that they gave us this. I’m not sure what it symbolizes exactly, but I hope it brings us good luck and helps us win the gold,” shared Glindro.

SIBOL will face Malaysia in the Mobile Legends Gold Medal match, today, May 14 at 4:20pm (Manila time).