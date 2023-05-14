^

Sports

SIBOL on the brink of third SEA Games gold medal in MLBB

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 3:49pm
SIBOL on the brink of third SEA Games gold medal in MLBB
SIBOL pose for a photo with Timor Leste who had gifted them scarves as a gesture of goodwill and sportsmanship after their group stage match-up
SIBOL / Victor Cabuay

MANILA, Philippines — SIBOL is assured of yet another medal as the Mobile Legends team is one match away from defending their Southeast Asian Games gold medal in Mobile Legends after surviving a streaking Myanmar, 2-1, in the Mobile Legends event, semi-finals.

SIBOL entered the group qualifiers as favorites of Group A. The team was drawn together with Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia and Timor Leste. 

Their first test against Laos saw SIBOL with an almost perfect game, ending the match-up in just ten minutes. 

An over extension against Malaysia placed SIBOL's medal hopes on the line, with the Malaysian squad punishing SIBOL with a five-man wipe-out, storming the base to take the match.

With the chances at a medal on the line, SIBOL once again showed their dominance at the expense of Vietnam and Timor Leste, the latter they defeated with a 17-0 score, to book their ticket to the Semi-Finals.

Going up against the top seed of Group B, SIBOL fell to Myanmar who dominated Game One to push SIBOL's back against the wall. A tight Game Two seemed to have been anyone's ballgame but a crucial kill on the side of SIBOL against Myanmar's mid-laner forced a decider.

Game Three saw Myanmar lead for most of the match but a timely play to take the lord on the side of SIBOL saw four heroes down on the side of Myanmar giving SIBOL the opportunity to take the match and be one win away from defending their gold medal.

A display of 'esportsmanship'

Those who watched the matches online would have noticed that there was something different about the SIBOL's uniform as they competed in the second day of the Mobile Legends event.

Despite losing all their matches in their first stint at a SEA Games Mobile Legends event, Timor Leste warmed the hearts of esports fans as they gave SIBOL honorary scarves as a gesture of goodwill and sportsmanship before they began their group stage match-up. Timor Leste had not done this for any other team.

SIBOL wore the scarves during the game and reunited with Timor Leste as both teams took their bow at the stage together. The Filipino team also wore the scarves during the semi-final match against Myanmar.

Speaking about the gesture during a post-match conference, SIBOL Mobile Legends coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro said they were very appreciative of the gesture from the other team.

"It’s really heartwarming that they gave us this. I’m not sure what it symbolizes exactly, but I hope it brings us good luck and helps us win the gold,” shared Glindro.

SIBOL will face Malaysia in the Mobile Legends Gold Medal match, today, May 14 at 4:20pm (Manila time).

ESPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rebounded strong from its loss to the naturalized-laden host team and booked entry to the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes, other basketball coaches slam temporary court

Chot Reyes, other basketball coaches slam temporary court

19 hours ago
Basketball coaches at the Southeast Asian Games have complained about the quality of the court, blaming the temporary...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
La Salle aims for the bullseye against reigning champion National U in a bid to complete redemption and annex the throne once...
Sports
fbtw

Bacolod makes presence felt in GVIL

17 hours ago
Bacolod Tay Tung High School zoomed to the top as National U-Nazareth School debuted with a bang in the explosive second weekend of the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League yesterday at the San Andres...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista keeps boxing crown

Bautista keeps boxing crown

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
An emotional win in the boxing ring by Ian Clark Bautista and a kick-ass four-gold romp by the taekwondo jins sparked a late...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU sweeps way to UAAP men&rsquo;s volleyball crown

NU sweeps way to UAAP men’s volleyball crown

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The NU Bulldogs completed their first-ever season sweep as they ruled UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball with a three-set...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret wins vs Korea's DRX in Valorant Champions Tour

Team Secret wins vs Korea's DRX in Valorant Champions Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Team Secret has defied all odds and swept number one ranked team, South Korea's DRX, 2-0, in their second to the last match...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU ace Angel Canino named UAAP rookie MVP

DLSU ace Angel Canino named UAAP rookie MVP

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
History repeats itself for the second UAAP season in a row as another rookie has been named Most Valuable Player in the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Yba&ntilde;ez bags UAAP MVP, Rookie of the Year awards

UST's Ybañez bags UAAP MVP, Rookie of the Year awards

4 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas' Josh Ybañez was a runaway winner of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament Most...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Suns fire Williams as coach after playoff exit: reports

NBA Suns fire Williams as coach after playoff exit: reports

7 hours ago
Monty Williams, last season's NBA Coach of the Year, has been fired as coach of the Phoenix Suns after their second-round...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with