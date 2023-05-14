^

Sports

Team Secret wins vs Korea's DRX in Valorant Champions Tour

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 3:25pm
Team Secret wins vs Korea's DRX in Valorant Champions Tour
Team Secret after their win against DRX
VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific

MANILA, Philippines —Team Secret has defied all odds and swept number one ranked team, South Korea's DRX, 2-0, in their second to the last match at the Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific (VCT Pacific) regular season.

The Adobo Gang dealt the South Korean powerhouse their first defeat this season, increasing their chances of making the playoffs after trailing the standings leading to the final week.

The first map saw DRX with a dominant start, taking three consecutive rounds, but Team Secret's Tondo Gaming was put into play and the Filipino squad answered back with a five round streak to end the half at 8-4, with the lead enough to seal the map at 13-8.

The second map started roughly the same way with DRX taking the first three rounds. Team Secret managed to retaliate but at the half, with the score of 3-9, it seemed like things were heading into a decider.

Just like in the first map, Team Secret exploded to win five rounds in the row to tie the map 10-10. Hoping to stop the momentum, DRX managed to take round 21 but it would just fuel the momentum on the side of Team Secret who would once again take three consecutive rounds to complete the upset, 13-11.

Speaking to Philstar.com after their match, Team Secret captain Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco shared how the team was able to adapt to DRX in game

"Mas naging reactive lang kami pero in an aggressive way. Normally pag bumato [si DRX] ng utility, expectation nila aatras kami, which is ginagawa namin nung early rounds, na pa-atras kami pag nag flash or nag drone. Pero [towards the end], sabi namin, kailangan namin labanan, kailangan naming sabayan," said Cuyco.

Though the team succeeded in their toughest challenge yet, Cuyco said he thinks there are things the team still need to work on.

He added: "Very random talaga yung team namin. Lakas namin nung una tapos ngayon sobrang di namin alam bakit natatalo bigla, [especially sa] teams na isip namin super easy. Di namin alam kung anu yung mali lately. Consistency talaga yung isa sa problem na inaayos namin."

With their last match against India's Global Esports, Cuyco shared that the team is preparing nonstop, even forgoing celebrating their win to DRX to study Global Esport's gameplay.

"May game [Global] today, may madadagdag sa mga pinag-aaralan namin gameplay nila, sa mga last matches nila. May kaunti adjustments with yung game nila [para ready for Monday]," said Cuyco.

Team Secret will face Global Esports for a chance to reach the VCT Pacific playoffs on Monday, May 15 at 7pm, Manila time.

ESPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rebounded strong from its loss to the naturalized-laden host team and booked entry to the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes, other basketball coaches slam temporary court

Chot Reyes, other basketball coaches slam temporary court

18 hours ago
Basketball coaches at the Southeast Asian Games have complained about the quality of the court, blaming the temporary...
Sports
fbtw
Jaja Santiago parts ways with Japan V. Premier League squad

Jaja Santiago parts ways with Japan V. Premier League squad

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Jaja Santiago, a Filipino who is undergoing the naturalization process to become a Japanese, is leaving Saitama Ageo Medics...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
La Salle aims for the bullseye against reigning champion National U in a bid to complete redemption and annex the throne once...
Sports
fbtw

Bacolod makes presence felt in GVIL

16 hours ago
Bacolod Tay Tung High School zoomed to the top as National U-Nazareth School debuted with a bang in the explosive second weekend of the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League yesterday at the San Andres...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SIBOL on the brink of third SEA Games gold medal in MLBB

SIBOL on the brink of third SEA Games gold medal in MLBB

By Michelle Lojo | 11 minutes ago
SIBOL is assured of yet another medal as the Mobile Legends team is one match away from defending their Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU ace Angel Canino named UAAP rookie MVP

DLSU ace Angel Canino named UAAP rookie MVP

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
History repeats itself for the second UAAP season in a row as another rookie has been named Most Valuable Player in the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Yba&ntilde;ez bags UAAP MVP, Rookie of the Year awards

UST's Ybañez bags UAAP MVP, Rookie of the Year awards

2 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas' Josh Ybañez was a runaway winner of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament Most...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Suns fire Williams as coach after playoff exit: reports

NBA Suns fire Williams as coach after playoff exit: reports

5 hours ago
Monty Williams, last season's NBA Coach of the Year, has been fired as coach of the Phoenix Suns after their second-round...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista keeps boxing crown

Bautista keeps boxing crown

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
An emotional win in the boxing ring by Ian Clark Bautista and a kick-ass four-gold romp by the taekwondo jins sparked a late...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with