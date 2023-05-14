Team Secret wins vs Korea's DRX in Valorant Champions Tour

MANILA, Philippines —Team Secret has defied all odds and swept number one ranked team, South Korea's DRX, 2-0, in their second to the last match at the Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific (VCT Pacific) regular season.

The Adobo Gang dealt the South Korean powerhouse their first defeat this season, increasing their chances of making the playoffs after trailing the standings leading to the final week.

The first map saw DRX with a dominant start, taking three consecutive rounds, but Team Secret's Tondo Gaming was put into play and the Filipino squad answered back with a five round streak to end the half at 8-4, with the lead enough to seal the map at 13-8.

The second map started roughly the same way with DRX taking the first three rounds. Team Secret managed to retaliate but at the half, with the score of 3-9, it seemed like things were heading into a decider.

Just like in the first map, Team Secret exploded to win five rounds in the row to tie the map 10-10. Hoping to stop the momentum, DRX managed to take round 21 but it would just fuel the momentum on the side of Team Secret who would once again take three consecutive rounds to complete the upset, 13-11.

Speaking to Philstar.com after their match, Team Secret captain Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco shared how the team was able to adapt to DRX in game

"Mas naging reactive lang kami pero in an aggressive way. Normally pag bumato [si DRX] ng utility, expectation nila aatras kami, which is ginagawa namin nung early rounds, na pa-atras kami pag nag flash or nag drone. Pero [towards the end], sabi namin, kailangan namin labanan, kailangan naming sabayan," said Cuyco.

Though the team succeeded in their toughest challenge yet, Cuyco said he thinks there are things the team still need to work on.

He added: "Very random talaga yung team namin. Lakas namin nung una tapos ngayon sobrang di namin alam bakit natatalo bigla, [especially sa] teams na isip namin super easy. Di namin alam kung anu yung mali lately. Consistency talaga yung isa sa problem na inaayos namin."

With their last match against India's Global Esports, Cuyco shared that the team is preparing nonstop, even forgoing celebrating their win to DRX to study Global Esport's gameplay.

"May game [Global] today, may madadagdag sa mga pinag-aaralan namin gameplay nila, sa mga last matches nila. May kaunti adjustments with yung game nila [para ready for Monday]," said Cuyco.

Team Secret will face Global Esports for a chance to reach the VCT Pacific playoffs on Monday, May 15 at 7pm, Manila time.