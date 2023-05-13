Jaja Santiago parts ways with Japan V. Premier League squad

MANILA, Philippines – Jaja Santiago, a Filipino who is undergoing the naturalization process to become a Japanese, is leaving Saitama Ageo Medics of the Japan V. Premier League Division after five years playing for the top pro club.

“I have been with the Ageo team for five years, five seasons is no joke,” said Santiago in Ageo’s official website.

“I have learned a lot. All my first times in pro volleyball happened here. I learned the discipline, the courage, the culture and definitely the heart of being a pro volleyball player.”

“You inspire me to be a better athlete,” she added.

Under Ageo, the former Philippine team mainstay has won a championship three years ago while being named best blocker the next year and best middle blocker last year.

Santiago, however, didn’t mention what’s her next plan and where she is headed.

“Unfortunately, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to go out of my comfort zone and take risks and widen my perspective in my volleyball career,” she said.