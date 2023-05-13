Gilas vents ire on hapless Singaporeans, wins by 60 points

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas men's team did not hold back and unleashed its offensive might against a badly overmatched Singapore side, fashioning out a 105-45 beatdown Saturday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Stadium Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Filipinos came out with guns blazing, uncorking a 21-0 barrage in the first period and never looked back as they went on to recover from a sorry loss to Cambodia Thursday.

All Gilas players made it to the scoring column, with Marcio Lassiter (16 poins) leading six Nationals who finished in double figures.

Shi Yu Ng posted 10 points to lead the Singaporeans, who never led in the game and went down by as much as 63 points.

Gilas thus moves on to the semis where it will likely get a chance to get back at reigning champion and 2022 tormentor Indonesia. Another crack at Cambodia awaits the Filipinos in the gold-medal game should they get past the Indonesians.