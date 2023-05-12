^

3-peat mission in peril for Gilas women after 21-point beating vs Indonesia

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 5:37pm
3-peat mission in peril for Gilas women after 21-point beating vs Indonesia
Gilas Pilipinas women
Facebook / Coach Julie Amos

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women absorbed a major blow to its three-peat bid after folding to the beefed-up Indonesia, 89-68, in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games women's basketball tournament Friday at the Morodok Techo Stadium Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh.

The reigning champions conceded a 17-2 Indonesian rally to start the third quarter and never recovered from there en route to their first but biggest loss in the biennial campaign so far.

Gilas dropped to 2-1 as Indonesia climbed to 4-0, for an inside track to the gold medal after settling for a silver in last year’s edition in Vietnam.

The Philippines does not control its fate for title retention anymore, regardless of its remaining matches against Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam so long as Indonesia takes care of business versus Cambodia and Singapore.

Janine Pontejos and Chack Cabinbin with 11 and 10 points, respectively, served as the only bright spots in a forgettable outing for the Filipinas.

Gilas dominated Indonesia, 93-77, last year in Hanoi but found its counterpart a difficult puzzle to solve this time with Kimberley Pierre Louis and Yuni Anggraeni standing in the way.

Anggraeni fired 24 points while Louis stamped her class on the Gilas frontline with 20 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Riding on big wins against Cambodia, 114-54, and Singapore, 94-63, the Nationals blitzed to a 27-18 start only to cool down the rest of the way as Indonesia waxed hot the next three quarters.

After striking to within 35-37 at the half, Indonesia got off to the races with a 52-39 lead that it never relinquished until the finish line.

The scores:

Indonesia 89 – Anggraeni 24, Pierre-Louis 20, Wongsohardjo 9, Peyton 8, Lestari 8, Retong 7, Sriartha 5, Sutjiono 5, Antonio 3, Orville 0, Dewi 0, Karen 0.

Philippines 68 – Pontejos 11, Cabinbin 10, Fajardo 8, Surada 7, Berberabe 7, Bernardino 6, Castro 6, Castillo 6, Animam 4, Clarin 3, Tongco 0, Guytingco 0.

Quarterscores: 18-24, 35-37, 63-49, 89-68.

32ND SEA GAMES

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN

SEA GAMES
