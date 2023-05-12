^

Junior PGT golf tiff gets under way anew at Caliraya Springs

Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 3:34pm
MANILA, Philippines – Action in the Junior PGT (Philippine Golf Tour) Series 2023 resumes Sunday, May 14, at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna with another huge cast from the 9-to-18 year-old ranks all geared up for the one-day tournament and a drive-chip-putt competition.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. at the posh Caliraya Springs clubhouse with the tournament, featuring four age categories, firing off at 8 a.m. Green fees and lunch will be covered by the JPGT.

Organized by the PGT under the ICTSI golf program, the junior series kicked off at The Country Club in Laguna last January with the drive-chip-putt competition where top pros Dottie Ardina, Princess Superal and Miguel Tabuena graced the event while giving tips and sharing their expertise with the youngsters.

Format of the tournament is three rounds for the individual stroke play competition under the Modified Stableford scoring system while the drive-chip-putting contest will be held over two rounds.

Each player will play a total of five games composed of three rounds of 18 holes.

Points will be earned according to the player’s standing in each game wherein the best 3 out of the 5-round points will be counted towards the finals.

The top 5 players with the highest points total in each division will advance to the finals.

Group 1 is composed of boys’ and girls’ 9-10 years old and 11-12 years old; Group 2 is made up of the boys’ and girls’ 13-14 years old; while Group 3 features the boys’ and girls’ 15-18 years old.

